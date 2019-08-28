DAWN.COM

National anthems, sirens to blare across country for 'Kashmir Hour' at noon on Friday: DG ISPR

Dawn.com | APUpdated August 28, 2019

Students in Muzaffarabad rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday. — AP
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said that in line with the government's announcement to observe 'Kashmir Hour' at 12pm on August 30, national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be played at noon on Friday.

Sirens will also be blared for 'Kashmir Hour', said Ghafoor while speaking at a conference held to discuss ceremonies for Defence and Martyrs Day 2019 that is observed on September 6.

Civil and military leaders from across Pakistan participated in the conference, according to a press release by the Army's media wing.

While addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (Aug 30) between 12pm-12:30pm.

"They (India) have played their trump card, they don't have any card to play now. Now whatever needs to be done will be done by us and the world," he had said, as he took the nation into confidence on the government's strategy regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Ghafoor today appealed to the youth, particularly students, to take part in the initiative, adding that national heroes, people from the entertainment industry, and media representatives would be among those showing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Speaking on Defence Day, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the families of the martyrs and ghazis (victorious), while ceremonies will be held across the country.

He said the slogan “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” will be featured in the day's events. The main event at GHQ will not take place in the evening this year; instead, it will take place in the daytime.

Shortly after the statement by ISPR, cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed his participation in 'Kashmir Hour' and called on people to take part.

"Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar-e-Quaid at 12pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren," said Afridi on Twitter. ""On 6 Sep, I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC."

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan today said that Pakistan will give a "strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday", Radio Pakistan reported. She said that people will come out at noon and stand for three minutes to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A day earlier, more than a thousand students rallied in Muzaffarabad to denounce India’s downgrading of occupied Kashmir.

The demonstrators chanted “We want freedom” and denounced human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran will address the UN General Assembly on Sept 27 to highlight Indian atrocities in ocucpied Kashmir.

asad
Aug 28, 2019 03:21pm

One should ask question to oneself, "can this give any ease to the life of kashmiris under oppression" isnt it time for some material actions like banning the airspace, stopping the trade.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 28, 2019 03:21pm

Great move to show solidarity with the helpless, feeble, trifle, weak, hapless but brave people of India-attacked, India-invaded, India-held, India-occupied, India-abused and India-annexed Jammu and Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Aamer
Aug 28, 2019 03:22pm

Youngsters should not pay heed to this, we need to work hard to make Pakistan stronger and the strength of a country is only measured through its economy now.

Dont waste these 30mins, put in a little more effort in those 30mins instead. Ye bas truck ki batti kay peechay lagnay waali baat hai.

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Aug 28, 2019 03:24pm

This type of Symbolism will not help us at all, rather we will become a laughing stock. We need to put the case in front of the world. Kindly work hard, improve the economy and reputation. The world will automatically start listening to you.

Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 28, 2019 03:29pm

What benefit Kashmiris will get in lieu of these steps?

Recommend 0
Asad
Aug 28, 2019 03:29pm

Great idea. Wonder why we never thought about this idea 72 years ago. Atleast we would have saved a trillion dollar spent on building a war machine and got the Kashmir resolved with sirens/hotters.

Recommend 0
Kamran
Aug 28, 2019 03:29pm

ISPR is more active rather proactive than the civil government.

Recommend 0
Hammad
Aug 28, 2019 03:31pm

This is good ISPR directly interacts with media rather than through Firdous Awan.

Recommend 0
Younus
Aug 28, 2019 03:55pm

Initially the focus of IK was our economy but now it seems only Kashmir has become the main focus. Are we detracting from our stability?

Recommend 0
Sindhu
Aug 28, 2019 04:00pm

Don't waste your precious time instead concentrate how to improve Pak.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 28, 2019 04:00pm

Noise pollution. What will it achieve? Impotent rage.

Recommend 0
Hayder
Aug 28, 2019 04:02pm

More noise pollutions

Recommend 0
be good to all
Aug 28, 2019 04:03pm

It is nice idea that National anthems, sirens to blare across country every Friday; But, let it be done as a reminder for developing the country's economy and improving the lives of the people of the country.

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Aug 28, 2019 04:03pm

Blog supporting Indian cause to appear first is an indication of friendship with Indian entrepreneurs.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 28, 2019 04:04pm

Sirens should blare every hour and every day and night till Kashmir is freed. That is the only way we can show solidarity with Kashmiris. Let us break diplomatic relations, close air space, ban all trade and abrogate Indus water treaty. Teach India a lesson

Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 28, 2019 04:06pm

PR exercise for uniform industry. Doesn’t address or solve kashmir problem.

Recommend 0
Babu
Aug 28, 2019 04:15pm

Ms Hina Rabbani is right when she said that PM-IK has made Pakistan a laughing stock for the world.

Recommend 0
Talha Naqvi
Aug 28, 2019 04:15pm

@asad, the airspace has been blocked Bollywood is gone from Pakistan Its time to tell the world repeatedly about the atrocities of Modi government and our love for Kashmiris. United we stand !!

Recommend 0
obaid
Aug 28, 2019 04:16pm

don't know how can we help kashmiris by this foolish acts? Kashmiris are in a miserable situation but more miserable are us pakistanis...!

Recommend 0
Fida
Aug 28, 2019 04:17pm

I don't think army should be telling the people the rulers of Pakistan what to do. It is the responsibility of elected government to advise the masses what to do in Pakistan. Army job is to defend the frontiers of the country against enemy.

Recommend 0
AtifK
Aug 28, 2019 04:18pm

@Alla Bux, Also ban all trade and cancel diplomatic activities with other countries who trade with India.

Recommend 0
nooo
Aug 28, 2019 04:18pm

i dont want kashmir I want metro fare return to rs 20

Recommend 0

