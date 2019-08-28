National anthem, sirens to blare across country for 'Kashmir Hour' at noon on Friday: DG ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said that in line with the government's announcement to observe 'Kashmir Hour' at 12pm on August 30, the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be played at noon on Friday.

Sirens will also be blared for 'Kashmir Hour', said Ghafoor while speaking at a conference held to discuss ceremonies for Defence and Martyrs Day 2019 that is observed on September 6.

Civil and military leaders from across Pakistan participated in the conference, according to a press release by the Army's media wing.

While addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (Aug 30) between 12pm-12:30pm.

"They (India) have played their trump card, they don't have any card to play now. Now whatever needs to be done will be done by us and the world," he had said, as he took the nation into confidence on the government's strategy regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Ghafoor today appealed to the youth, particularly students, to take part in the initiative, adding that national heroes, people from the entertainment industry, and media representatives would be among those showing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Referring to the upcoming Defence Day, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the families of the martyrs and ghazis (victorious), while ceremonies will be held across the country.

He said the slogan “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” will be featured in the day's events. The main event at GHQ will not take place in the evening this year; instead, it will take place in the daytime.

Shortly after the statement by ISPR, cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed his participation in 'Kashmir Hour' and called on people to take part.

"Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar-e-Quaid at 12pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren," said Afridi on Twitter. "On 6 Sep, I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC."

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan today said that Pakistan will give a "strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday", Radio Pakistan reported. She said that people will come out at noon and stand for three minutes to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A day earlier, more than a thousand students rallied in Muzaffarabad to denounce India’s downgrading of occupied Kashmir.

The demonstrators chanted “We want freedom” and denounced human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran will address the UN General Assembly on Sept 27 to highlight Indian atrocities in ocucpied Kashmir.