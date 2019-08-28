DAWN.COM

August 29, 2019

National anthem, sirens to blare across country for 'Kashmir Hour' at noon on Friday: DG ISPR

Dawn.com | APUpdated August 28, 2019

Students in Muzaffarabad rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir on Tuesday. — AP
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor on Wednesday said that in line with the government's announcement to observe 'Kashmir Hour' at 12pm on August 30, the national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir will be played at noon on Friday.

Sirens will also be blared for 'Kashmir Hour', said Ghafoor while speaking at a conference held to discuss ceremonies for Defence and Martyrs Day 2019 that is observed on September 6.

Civil and military leaders from across Pakistan participated in the conference, according to a press release by the Army's media wing.

While addressing the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced that an event will be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting with Friday (Aug 30) between 12pm-12:30pm.

"They (India) have played their trump card, they don't have any card to play now. Now whatever needs to be done will be done by us and the world," he had said, as he took the nation into confidence on the government's strategy regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Ghafoor today appealed to the youth, particularly students, to take part in the initiative, adding that national heroes, people from the entertainment industry, and media representatives would be among those showing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Referring to the upcoming Defence Day, he said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet the families of the martyrs and ghazis (victorious), while ceremonies will be held across the country.

He said the slogan “Kashmir banay ga Pakistan (Kashmir will be made a part of Pakistan)” will be featured in the day's events. The main event at GHQ will not take place in the evening this year; instead, it will take place in the daytime.

Shortly after the statement by ISPR, cricketer Shahid Afridi confirmed his participation in 'Kashmir Hour' and called on people to take part.

"Let’s respond to PM call for Kashmir Hour as a nation. I will be at Mazar-e-Quaid at 12pm on Friday. Join me to express solidarity with our Kashmiri brethren," said Afridi on Twitter. "On 6 Sep, I will visit home of a Shaheed. I will soon be visiting LOC."

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan today said that Pakistan will give a "strong message to the world by expressing solidarity with oppressed people of occupied Kashmir on Friday", Radio Pakistan reported. She said that people will come out at noon and stand for three minutes to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

A day earlier, more than a thousand students rallied in Muzaffarabad to denounce India’s downgrading of occupied Kashmir.

The demonstrators chanted “We want freedom” and denounced human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran will address the UN General Assembly on Sept 27 to highlight Indian atrocities in ocucpied Kashmir.

Kashmir Unrest

Ahmed bin Babar
Aug 28, 2019 03:18pm

Some discipline is also expected from the motorcyclists on such occasions...

Recommend 0
asad
Aug 28, 2019 03:21pm

One should ask question to oneself, "can this give any ease to the life of kashmiris under oppression" isnt it time for some material actions like banning the airspace, stopping the trade.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 28, 2019 03:21pm

Great move to show solidarity with the helpless, feeble, trifle, weak, hapless but brave people of India-attacked, India-invaded, India-held, India-occupied, India-abused and India-annexed Jammu and Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Aamer
Aug 28, 2019 03:22pm

Youngsters should not pay heed to this, we need to work hard to make Pakistan stronger and the strength of a country is only measured through its economy now.

Dont waste these 30mins, put in a little more effort in those 30mins instead. Ye bas truck ki batti kay peechay lagnay waali baat hai.

Recommend 0
Malik Saab
Aug 28, 2019 03:24pm

This type of Symbolism will not help us at all, rather we will become a laughing stock. We need to put the case in front of the world. Kindly work hard, improve the economy and reputation. The world will automatically start listening to you.

Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 28, 2019 03:29pm

What benefit Kashmiris will get in lieu of these steps?

Recommend 0
Asad
Aug 28, 2019 03:29pm

Great idea. Wonder why we never thought about this idea 72 years ago. Atleast we would have saved a trillion dollar spent on building a war machine and got the Kashmir resolved with sirens/hotters.

Recommend 0
Kamran
Aug 28, 2019 03:29pm

ISPR is more active rather proactive than the civil government.

Recommend 0
Hammad
Aug 28, 2019 03:31pm

This is good ISPR directly interacts with media rather than through Firdous Awan.

Recommend 0
Kp
Aug 28, 2019 03:39pm

Ok...and?

Recommend 0
Imran Ahmed
Aug 28, 2019 03:47pm

In what capacity is a PR guy making a national announcement?

Recommend 0
Y.baldiwala
Aug 28, 2019 03:51pm

@Aamer, well said

Recommend 0
Younus
Aug 28, 2019 03:55pm

Initially the focus of IK was our economy but now it seems only Kashmir has become the main focus. Are we detracting from our stability?

Recommend 0
Sindhu
Aug 28, 2019 04:00pm

Don't waste your precious time instead concentrate how to improve Pak.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 28, 2019 04:00pm

Noise pollution. What will it achieve? Impotent rage.

Recommend 0
Hayder
Aug 28, 2019 04:02pm

More noise pollutions

Recommend 0
be good to all
Aug 28, 2019 04:03pm

It is nice idea that National anthems, sirens to blare across country every Friday; But, let it be done as a reminder for developing the country's economy and improving the lives of the people of the country.

Recommend 0
Owais Mangal
Aug 28, 2019 04:03pm

Blog supporting Indian cause to appear first is an indication of friendship with Indian entrepreneurs.

Recommend 0
Alla Bux
Aug 28, 2019 04:04pm

Sirens should blare every hour and every day and night till Kashmir is freed. That is the only way we can show solidarity with Kashmiris. Let us break diplomatic relations, close air space, ban all trade and abrogate Indus water treaty. Teach India a lesson

Recommend 0
Shahid
Aug 28, 2019 04:06pm

PR exercise for uniform industry. Doesn’t address or solve kashmir problem.

Recommend 0
Hitendra
Aug 28, 2019 04:08pm

Innovative...

Recommend 0
Babu
Aug 28, 2019 04:15pm

Ms Hina Rabbani is right when she said that PM-IK has made Pakistan a laughing stock for the world.

Recommend 0
Talha Naqvi
Aug 28, 2019 04:15pm

@asad, the airspace has been blocked Bollywood is gone from Pakistan Its time to tell the world repeatedly about the atrocities of Modi government and our love for Kashmiris. United we stand !!

Recommend 0
obaid
Aug 28, 2019 04:16pm

don't know how can we help kashmiris by this foolish acts? Kashmiris are in a miserable situation but more miserable are us pakistanis...!

Recommend 0
Fida
Aug 28, 2019 04:17pm

I don't think army should be telling the people the rulers of Pakistan what to do. It is the responsibility of elected government to advise the masses what to do in Pakistan. Army job is to defend the frontiers of the country against enemy.

Recommend 0
AtifK
Aug 28, 2019 04:18pm

@Alla Bux, Also ban all trade and cancel diplomatic activities with other countries who trade with India.

Recommend 0
nooo
Aug 28, 2019 04:18pm

i dont want kashmir I want metro fare return to rs 20

Recommend 0
be good to all
Aug 28, 2019 04:23pm

@Alla Bux, "abrogate Indus water treaty." In that case, Pakistan will be the loser.

Recommend 0
Funnyguy
Aug 28, 2019 04:25pm

I strongly advocate - fasting along with Kashmiris since they don't have enough to eat, drink and take medicines. Let us also ban medicines here as well and we all won't take medicines to show our support to Kashmiri brethren. Let it start with mian IK and DG-ISPR including beloved Bazwa. All these leaders sit in a tent in front of their parliament and show the world how much they care for their Kashmiri brethren. :)

Recommend 0
asad
Aug 28, 2019 04:28pm

@Talha Naqvi, where it is blocked when our PM denies this! we really have become laughing stock with dharna's mentality and obtuse guidance from mentors.

Recommend 0
M
Aug 28, 2019 04:28pm

The comments give poor thoughts within people who are more interested in self concern than sacrifice for mazloom. Palestinian are suffering because arabs are cowards live luxury life and like money only. Live life of Tipu not mughal who lost because they appeased Hindus instead of full conversion and paid heavily in terms of extinction.

Recommend 0
Rashid
Aug 28, 2019 04:31pm

Chai milegi kya?

Recommend 0
Ali
Aug 28, 2019 04:32pm

What if we have load shedding at that hour?

Recommend 0
Ahmed Sheikh
Aug 28, 2019 04:33pm

Waste of time. Do something practical and I will be happy to cooperate. Why do we give 80% of the country's budget to armed forces if all we can do is ring sirens and sing songs?

Recommend 0
Newborn
Aug 28, 2019 04:34pm

Debt to GDP ratio is at 84% now.

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 28, 2019 04:52pm

@asad, While the government works on awareness of Kashmiri people’s troubles, you never stop showing support.

Recommend 0
Sona
Aug 28, 2019 04:53pm

@Alla Bux, I second the motion. Great going All Bux.

Recommend 0
USman
Aug 28, 2019 04:57pm

This is going to be a game changer.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 28, 2019 04:57pm

What's next after this?

Recommend 0
Murli
Aug 28, 2019 05:01pm

Any use of this

Recommend 0
Raju
Aug 28, 2019 05:16pm

Will the also sing national anthem for poverty, food, and bad economy?

Recommend 0
Dwarampudi Reddy
Aug 28, 2019 05:22pm

@M, No one is permanent.

Recommend 0
TheIrrationalist
Aug 28, 2019 05:25pm

Obviously, this is going to help!

Recommend 0
Salim w
Aug 28, 2019 05:26pm

Friday what time?

Recommend 0
rational
Aug 28, 2019 05:36pm

@Aamer, Well said.

Recommend 0
rational
Aug 28, 2019 05:37pm

@Malik Saab, Very well said bro.

Recommend 0
rational
Aug 28, 2019 05:41pm

@Fida, Very well said.

Recommend 0
Veeran
Aug 28, 2019 05:49pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, It won't make any difference in the world.

Recommend 0
Harith
Aug 28, 2019 05:49pm

@some sane person here

Recommend 0
Simba
Aug 28, 2019 05:53pm

Siren was fantastic !!!

Recommend 0
Leo
Aug 28, 2019 05:54pm

@Ahmed Sheikh, well said !

Recommend 0
Bill
Aug 28, 2019 06:01pm

@Sindhu, thanks for the advice.

Recommend 0
Bill
Aug 28, 2019 06:03pm

@Harith, no, except you.

Recommend 0
Bill
Aug 28, 2019 06:06pm

@asad, you are full of optimism

Recommend 0
Ridip
Aug 28, 2019 06:30pm

@Imran Ahmed, Because he has a government

Recommend 0
Rashmikant Patel
Aug 28, 2019 06:33pm

@Aamer,

Think better Better tomorrow

Recommend 0
Raj
Aug 28, 2019 06:39pm

Only outcome will be increased noise pollution.

Recommend 0
Sk
Aug 28, 2019 06:47pm

Lets be practical

Recommend 0
AK
Aug 28, 2019 07:10pm

Some creative idea by IK to divert attention of the people from economic crisis and Govt failure.

Recommend 0
Rocky
Aug 28, 2019 07:12pm

@Aamer, completely agree brother

Recommend 0
Point of view
Aug 28, 2019 07:17pm

What will happen by such activities.

Recommend 0
Rao saheb
Aug 28, 2019 07:45pm

@Alla Bux, all done, what next....

Recommend 0
Vikas
Aug 28, 2019 07:46pm

@Asad, Brilliant

Recommend 0
Jeyaraj
Aug 28, 2019 09:09pm

World is watching your action.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 28, 2019 10:37pm

A great initiative. Good luck.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Varun
Aug 29, 2019 01:07am

According to an article published in the Dawn in 2016, 500 patients from Pakistan go to Apollo hospital in Delhi each month. There are hundreds, if not thousands, going to Indian hospitals in other cities. Many of the critically ill are children and elderly. Is Pakistan going to ban such travel to India? It makes little sense. Ordinary people will pay the price for trade bans and medical travel bans. If the two countries can find a peaceful solution to the differences, so much good can happen. Indian companies can invest in Pakistan, cultural and cricket ties can be restored (Pakistan players in IPL) and precious resources can be used to improve the lives of poor people.

Recommend 0
Desai
Aug 29, 2019 03:28am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, the best is to focus on country development.

Recommend 0
HAJI
Aug 29, 2019 05:14am

I think, if Imran wants to help Kashmiris sincerely, he can load thousands of container with food and medicine readily present at the line of control to hand over to the UN to deliver across the border.

He should also ask world leaders to send food and medicine.

Recommend 0
Daman
Aug 29, 2019 06:18am

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, really..?

Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Aug 29, 2019 07:58am

I don't see what all this will accomplish to be honest. The people of Kashmir are already aware of what the people of Pakistan consider Kashmir to be.

Recommend 0
skp
Aug 29, 2019 09:13am

no use

Recommend 0
Aurora
Aug 29, 2019 09:14am

The side effects will be a loss of extra 1 hr minimum. Move will also divert attention from domestic economic problems , the hidden aim behind.

Recommend 0
Raz
Aug 29, 2019 09:40am

Great. We shall sing and blare our way to victory.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Aug 29, 2019 03:35pm

What will be the next move for solidarity?

Recommend 0

