Kuwaiti foreign minister 'notes with concern' deteriorating situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated August 28, 2019

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed his Kuwaiti counterpart on the gross human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. — APP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi briefed his Kuwaiti counterpart on the gross human rights violations being committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. — APP/File

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah, "noted with concern" the deteriorating situation in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir in a telephonic conversation with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Foreign Office, the Kuwaiti diplomat "underlined the need for preventive steps and peaceful resolution of disputes".

FM Qureshi, while briefing his Kuwaiti counterpart "highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by the Indian forces" in the region since the "unilateral actions of August 5".

Qureshi underscored the need for an "urgent and effective response from the international community" for redressal of the dire humanitarian situation that had arisen from the "total lockdown" of occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister further underlined that "India might try to divert the world’s attention from these grave human rights violations by staging a false flag operation and placing the blame on Pakistan".

He appreciated Kuwait’s constructive engagement as a member of the UN Security Council.

Belgian FM expresses concern, readiness to remain engaged

A day earlier, the foreign minister had held a telephonic conversation with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders to brief him on the current situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister had highlighted the "illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of occupied Kashmir and its demographic structure", according to a press release from the foreign office.

Qureshi had further said that the steps taken by India were a contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and other international laws.

He had emphasised the fact that India has progressively reneged on its commitments to the Security Council, other countries, Pakistan and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He had highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of occupied Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population, apprising his Belgian counterpart on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people.

Foreign Minister Reynders had expressed his concern on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. He had stated that further escalation would have severe impact on the peace and security in the region and reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged in the matter.

Comments (22)

ahmed
Aug 28, 2019 12:07pm

The guy is relentless. I will give him that

Recommend 0
Kishor Mhamunkar
Aug 28, 2019 12:15pm

Ok, thanks..

Recommend 0
Rockstar
Aug 28, 2019 12:27pm

Ok

Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Aug 28, 2019 12:29pm

@ahmed, "The guy is relentless. I will give him that", yes, but we need to see the outcome rather than lip service provided by so called countries. I think he should first start mobilising the middle-east and immediate neighbourhood and then expand to other countries. Don't think calling some random country and trying to sell his ideas is going to give any positive outcome. Hope he is not doing disservice to Kashmiris by showing his desperation.

Recommend 0
Najmul Sheikh
Aug 28, 2019 12:31pm

The PM and FM are on a massive drive to prove their false narrative to other leaders but sadly no one is responding as they know the truth. Intensive drive to divert citizens attention from the acute economic problems in the country and total failure of the selected government.

Recommend 0
Najmul Sheikh
Aug 28, 2019 12:33pm

@ahmed, how else can they justify their hopeless administration and divert citizens attention from the economic crisis. Fiscal deficit highest last year until June 30th as per IMF.

Recommend 0
Jav
Aug 28, 2019 12:35pm

FM is pushing up current account deficit by making unnecessary telephone calls

Recommend 0
Haroon
Aug 28, 2019 12:42pm

The great and mighty Belgium will intercede on our behalf!! What a waste of time and resources!!

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 28, 2019 01:30pm

Belgium is a great central European country housing the NATO headquarters. However, area wise, it's smaller than Sargodha division of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Concerned citizen
Aug 28, 2019 01:44pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you are right Belgium is any day more Influencial and important than Pakistan inspite of being smaller than one of the district in Pakistan. Power and respect doesnot come with size or land owned. It comes from cumulative actions and how the world perceives each country .

Recommend 0
Syed
Aug 28, 2019 01:52pm

Question is anyone listening? Is it not insult to Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Sameer
Aug 28, 2019 01:52pm

Another verbal win for Pakistan. Pakistani people should celebrate this. Party is on.

Recommend 0
M. Emad
Aug 28, 2019 01:52pm

Telephonic Conversation.

Recommend 0
AJ
Aug 28, 2019 01:54pm

Qureshi sahib forgot to issue a statement on behalf of Belgium.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Aug 28, 2019 02:19pm

Belgium? Do we even have an embassy there?

Recommend 0
amir_indian
Aug 28, 2019 02:25pm

@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, wow what an achievement for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Aug 28, 2019 04:00pm

A- America (though its USA) B- Belgium C- Canada is next

Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 28, 2019 04:04pm

Sir do u talk anything else except kashmir on the valuable time that other countries gives you.. I think if you ever get any call then all you say is kashmir kashmir kashmir.. If you have talked about other issues rather than kashmir then we will be a developed nation.

Recommend 0
Rehana
Aug 28, 2019 04:24pm

@Syed, These politicians are used to such insults. They left their shame at home.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Aug 28, 2019 04:34pm

Meanwhile debt to GDP ratio hits 84%.

Recommend 0
Rashid A
Aug 28, 2019 05:31pm

And???? Belgium proposed to mediate?

Recommend 0
SA
Aug 28, 2019 05:51pm

@Syed, No this is a victory for Pakistan

Recommend 0

