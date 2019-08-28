FM Qureshi apprises Belgian counterpart on situation in occupied Kashmir

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders to brief him on the current situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister highlighted the "illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of occupied Kashmir and its demographic structure", a press release from the foreign office said.

Qureshi further said that the steps taken by India were a contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and other international laws.

He emphasised the fact that India has progressively reneged on its commitments to the Security Council, other countries, Pakistan and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He also highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of occupied Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

The foreign minister apprised his Belgian counterpart on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the occupied Kashmir, which has been under curfew since August 5.

Foreign Minister Reynders expressed his concern on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. He stated that further escalation would have severe impact on the peace and security in the region. He reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged in the matter.