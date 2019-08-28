DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 28, 2019

FM Qureshi apprises Belgian counterpart on situation in occupied Kashmir

Naveed SiddiquiAugust 28, 2019

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders expresses readiness to remain engaged in the matter. — APP/File
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders to brief him on the current situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The foreign minister highlighted the "illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the disputed status of occupied Kashmir and its demographic structure", a press release from the foreign office said.

Qureshi further said that the steps taken by India were a contravention of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and other international laws.

He emphasised the fact that India has progressively reneged on its commitments to the Security Council, other countries, Pakistan and the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

He also highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of occupied Kashmir in the face of unprecedented lockdown of the entire population.

The foreign minister apprised his Belgian counterpart on the worsening situation of basic human rights, safety and security of the people in the occupied Kashmir, which has been under curfew since August 5.

Foreign Minister Reynders expressed his concern on the human rights situation in occupied Kashmir. He stated that further escalation would have severe impact on the peace and security in the region. He reaffirmed his readiness to remain engaged in the matter.

Kashmir Unrest
World

ahmed
Aug 28, 2019 12:07pm

The guy is relentless. I will give him that

Recommend 0
Rockstar
Aug 28, 2019 12:27pm

Ok

Recommend 0
ExMohajirInUK
Aug 28, 2019 12:29pm

@ahmed, "The guy is relentless. I will give him that", yes, but we need to see the outcome rather than lip service provided by so called countries. I think he should first start mobilising the middle-east and immediate neighbourhood and then expand to other countries. Don't think calling some random country and trying to sell his ideas is going to give any positive outcome. Hope he is not doing disservice to Kashmiris by showing his desperation.

Recommend 0
Najmul Sheikh
Aug 28, 2019 12:31pm

The PM and FM are on a massive drive to prove their false narrative to other leaders but sadly no one is responding as they know the truth. Intensive drive to divert citizens attention from the acute economic problems in the country and total failure of the selected government.

Recommend 0
Najmul Sheikh
Aug 28, 2019 12:33pm

@ahmed, how else can they justify their hopeless administration and divert citizens attention from the economic crisis. Fiscal deficit highest last year until June 30th as per IMF.

Recommend 0
Jav
Aug 28, 2019 12:35pm

FM is pushing up current account deficit by making unnecessary telephone calls

Recommend 0
Haroon
Aug 28, 2019 12:42pm

The great and mighty Belgium will intercede on our behalf!! What a waste of time and resources!!

Recommend 0

