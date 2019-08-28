India's Supreme Court issues notice to govt on petitions regarding revocation of Article 370
Indian Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the federal government on all petitions challenging the revocation of Article 370, reported India Today.
The bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, was hearing a petition by ML Sharma on Article 370 abrogation, which argues that it is an issue of constitutional importance.
The court said that a five-judge constitution bench will take up the 14 petitions being heard today — which relate to Article 370 and the subsequent lockdown in the region — in the first week of October.
"If notice is issued, it will have cross-border repercussions. It will be misused," the Solicitor General was quoted as saying.
While hearing a petition by Kashmir Times Executive Editor Anuradha Bhasin, which demands an end to communications restrictions in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the top court issued another notice to the government and asked for a detailed response within a week, ANI reported.
"It's the 24th day of [the] blackout. Even a doctor speaking to the media was whisked away," said Vrinda Grover, arguing on behalf of the petitioner, according to India Today.
The bench, on another petition, refused a request from the federal government to appoint an interlocutor for Jammu & Kashmir.
Hindustan Times reported that the court allowed Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and a Kashmiri student who wanted to meet his parents to visit occupied Kashmir, and asked both to file a report when they return.
On August 5, the government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the constitutional rights they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest. The clampdown has now entered its 24th day.
By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris, as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government, see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority occupied Kashmir with Hindu settlers.
Comments (7)
I ask: will Modi follow Indian SC's instructions and lift curfew and, let Kashmiri people follow their normal life or he will ignore SC's rulings? Let's wait and see, as I have my strong reservations!
(The original 'Anti-Corruption_Pakistani' expressing impartial views for over 3 years. So be aware of fake ID's).
Democracy at its best!!!!
Finally
Its a big test of Indian Judiciary, hope justice prevails in Kashmir.
Respect for people who are fighting for the rights of Kashmiri people...
You could have said the same about Goa when it was invaded by India in 1961 but since then, Hindu's from other states didn't invade Goa nor buy up Goa's valuable real estate because, Goans of all faiths including Hindus were united. They stuck together, fended off other states that wanted to swallow Goa, made Goa great again and finally into a very successful state of India. Kashmiris should take a lesson from Goa!!
there are some sane people in india..sadly majority of the others have been fooled by Modi and his propagandist media...time to wake up india !
Let us see if the indian Supreme Court is well and alive to deliver justice