August 28, 2019

12 new planes to be added to PIA's fleet by 2023: airline chief executive

Muhammad TaimoorAugust 28, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday permitted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to purchase additional planes for its existing fleet. — Wikimedia Commons/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday permitted Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to purchase additional planes for its existing fleet. — Wikimedia Commons/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved the purchase of additional planes for Pakistan International Airlines' (PIA) existing fleet.

According to a press release issued by the airline's spokesperson, the decision was taken during a meeting of the aviation division. Federal Minister for Aviation Chaudhry Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Hafeez Shaikh, Aviation Secretary Shahrukh Nusrat and PIA chief executive Air Marshal Arshad Malik attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the airline chief gave the prime minister a detailed briefing on the future aircraft requirements of the airline as well as its business plan.

Prime Minister Imran gave orders for the improvement of the airline and increase in travel facilities. He directed the finance ministry to cooperate with PIA for the purchase of the new planes.

According to Air Marshal Malik, overall 12 new planes will be added to PIA's fleet by 2023. In the initial stage, four planes will be added to the fleet by 2020.

The PIA chief said that the planes will be medium-sized and will be used for internal and regional routes of travel.

Thanking the premier for his decision, Malik said that the size of PIA's fleet would go up to 45 by 2023.

Shah
Aug 28, 2019 11:24am

In all seriousness: a total revamp of PIA is needed from top to the bottom. Rude staff at the contact point between the customer and airline is seriously damaging the airline. Also, a image has been created that PIA do not maintain their aircrafts and money is saved on periodic services. Junaid Jamshed saga seriously damaged PIA´s reputation.

Also, let me give one examples where PIA can become better:

There are no way to book PIA flights online from Norway where I live and I have to contact a travel agent in another city who of course charge a fee on top of everything else. This is 2019 where Internet is the most important booking platform for all airlines.

Abdullah
Aug 28, 2019 11:31am

At the cost of tax payers money. PIA is a lost cause but our rulers infatuation with it never ends

