PM terms ties with China ‘anchor for regional stability’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and a visiting Chinese commander on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment of their countries to collaborate for peace and stability in the region.

“Pakistan and China would continue to closely consult and coordinate for the promotion of peace and stability in the region and maintenance of strategic balance,” the PM Office said after a Chinese delegation, led by Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) of China General Xu Qiliang, called on Mr Khan.

General Xu is leading a high-level delegation to Pakistan to discuss issues of mutual interest for Pakistan and China. His visit for bilateral discussions on regional security and enhancement of defence collaboration took place against the backdrop of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan because of the Indian move to revoke autonomous status of India-held Kashmir and its bifurcation into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Leadership thanks Beijing for support at UNSC

China criticised Indian action and supported Pakistani request for convening of an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC), held on Aug 16.

PM Khan, while thanking China for supporting Pakistan’s approach to the UNSC on Indian action, said that “the unique quality of the time-tested, Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” was an anchor for peace and stability in the region and beyond.

The prime minister warned that Indian actions were posing a threat to peace and security. He repeated the warning that India could stage a false flag operation to divert the world’s attention from its crimes.

He worried that the brutal repression of Kashmiris could trigger a wave of extremism that could destabilise the region.

General Xu reiterated Chinese leadership’s commitment to the tradition of both countries supporting each other on issues of core national interest. He emphasised that South Asia needed stability and economic development and resolution of outstanding disputes.

President meets commander

President Arif Alvi in his meeting with Gen Xu said that Pakistan deeply valued China’s defence cooperation with Pakistan and support on issues of its national security.

During Gen Xu’s visit, an MoU was signed for enhancement of defence cooperation between Pakistan and China and capacity building of the Pakistan Army.

President Alvi thanked China for its support at the UNSC. General Xu, meanwhile, assured China’s continued support for Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, August 28th, 2019