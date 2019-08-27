DAWN.COM

Full airspace closure for India, ban on land routes for Indo-Afghan trade under consideration

Dawn.comUpdated August 27, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. — PID/File
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that the federal cabinet was considering restoration of a complete ban on the use of Pakistani airspace for Indian flights.

Taking to Twitter, the minister revealed that a blanket ban on the use of Pakistani land routes for India's trade with Afghanistan was also suggested during today's cabinet meeting.

He said the legal formalities for these decisions to take effect were under consideration.

"Modi has started we'll finish!" the minister wrote, in a reference to the Indian prime minister's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy earlier this month.

The minister's tweet comes a day after Prime Minister Imran took the nation into confidence on the government's strategy regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir through a national address, vowing that Pakistan "will go to any lengths" to support the cause of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

On Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told a press conference that the prime minister during the cabinet meeting reiterated Pakistan's support for Kashmiris.

On August 5, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the constitutional rights they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill — passed by the Indian parliament — to bifurcate the state into two union territories to be directly ruled by New Delhi.

Pakistan angrily slammed the decision, expelling India's ambassador, suspending bilateral trade, and taking the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

The country observed a 'Black Day' on Aug 15 to coincide with India's independence day celebrations, in solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran, meanwhile, has pledged to take up the responsibility of raising voice of the Kashmiri people at every forum of the world. “I will be the ambassador of your cause across the globe,” he said earlier this month.

Other matters discussed by cabinet

Awan said that during the cabinet meeting, PM Khan directed the concerned quarters to bring in legislation to make death sentence a punishment for those involved in child rape. She added that the cabinet also decided to formulate a national policy to empower transgenders.

The cabinet also approved Amended Criminal Ordinance 2019 under which jail terms will be granted against theft of electricity, she said.

The SAPM said that Railways Minister Shaikh Rashid told the cabinet that the 'free ticket policy' for senior citizens has been changed and now only up to four free tickets each year would be given to people aged 75 years or more.

In her media briefing, Awan dismissed the impression that Nadeem Afzal Chan, the prime minister's spokesperson, has resigned from his position.

MG
Aug 27, 2019 07:14pm

Very good. Keep it up and shut all avenues that may help improving relationship....

Raju
Aug 27, 2019 07:14pm

Is this the finish?

ROCKY
Aug 27, 2019 07:16pm

It will be mutual

kp
Aug 27, 2019 07:20pm

Afghans are not going to like this.

Unicorn
Aug 27, 2019 07:23pm

Big deal. You are just considering?

Komal S
Aug 27, 2019 07:24pm

I thought the land route was already closed and the same is true with airspace. Why is it still open? Please close it.

abid
Aug 27, 2019 07:25pm

great

Shubham
Aug 27, 2019 07:26pm

Consumer will pay, air ticket will be 200$ costly. Good riddance.

Selected
Aug 27, 2019 07:28pm

Good luck

Masood
Aug 27, 2019 07:29pm

Just do it!

waseem
Aug 27, 2019 07:31pm

still considering !!!!!

Amanat Ali
Aug 27, 2019 07:34pm

Education is the only saviour - impartial science based approach to everything in life..

Bipul
Aug 27, 2019 07:46pm

IK needs better advisory.

Jeff
Aug 27, 2019 07:48pm

Please do it already!

Faran
Aug 27, 2019 07:51pm

That means less money for Pakistan.

Abdullah
Aug 27, 2019 07:51pm

It will be counterproductive.

Zahid
Aug 27, 2019 07:51pm

Finish what?

Zak
Aug 27, 2019 07:54pm

@Raju, more to come.

Zak
Aug 27, 2019 07:55pm

@ROCKY, our route is to west yours to east. Get it.

Anil
Aug 27, 2019 07:59pm

Go ahead

Pakistani
Aug 27, 2019 08:10pm

This step should have been taken decades ago.

desi dimag
Aug 27, 2019 08:11pm

It will definitely help to Pakistan economy.

Thiruvengadathan
Aug 27, 2019 08:17pm

Good decision.

Khan
Aug 27, 2019 08:25pm

@MG, lets play

Pervez
Aug 27, 2019 09:47pm

Good start. We don't need indian trade

Zulmai Khan
Aug 27, 2019 09:56pm

@Raju, it's the start

Kun
Aug 27, 2019 10:19pm

@ROCKY,

You are probably correct. But it will not impact Pakistan as there very few international travelers from and to Pakistan

Bts
Aug 27, 2019 10:20pm

@Zahid, all connections!

Manoj
Aug 27, 2019 10:26pm

Ultimately loss of pakistani revenue...

Mrityunjay Tripathi
Aug 27, 2019 10:38pm

@Kun, there will be loss of transit fee for Pakistan.

Raiyan
Aug 27, 2019 10:40pm

Imran needs to learn how to negotiate!

Vijay
Aug 27, 2019 10:43pm

You will finish Pakistan nothing else!! Work towards betterment of relations and not make it worse.

Mir
Aug 27, 2019 11:50pm

Afghan Transit Trade (ATT), has the status changed as per international laws? I’m just curious that’s all

Umar Makhdumi
Aug 28, 2019 11:24am

This step will further trigger instability in this volatile region. A high-level civil and military delegation of Pakistan should visit India without delay to initiate negotiations on all issues.

