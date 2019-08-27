DAWN.COM

Full airspace closure for India, ban on land routes for Indo-Afghan trade under consideration: Chaudhry

Dawn.comUpdated August 27, 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a cabinet meeting on Tuesday. — PID/File
Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday announced that the federal cabinet was considering restoration of a complete ban on the use of Pakistani airspace for Indian flights.

Taking to Twitter, the minister revealed that a blanket ban on the use of Pakistani land routes for India's trade with Afghanistan was also suggested during today's cabinet meeting.

He said the legal formalities for these decisions to take effect were under consideration.

"Modi has started we'll finish!" the minister wrote, in a reference to the Indian prime minister's move to revoke occupied Kashmir's special autonomy earlier this month.

The minister's tweet comes a day after Prime Minister Imran took the nation into confidence on the government's strategy regarding Indian-occupied Kashmir through a national address, vowing that Pakistan "will go to any lengths" to support the cause of the oppressed Kashmiri people.

On Tuesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told a press conference that the prime minister during the cabinet meeting reiterated Pakistan's support for Kashmiris.

On August 5, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stripped Kashmiris of the constitutional rights they had for seven decades through a rushed presidential order. An indefinite curfew was imposed in occupied Kashmir and elected leaders were put under house arrest.

By repealing Article 370 of the constitution, people from the rest of India will now have the right to acquire property in Kashmir and settle there permanently. Kashmiris as well as critics of India’s Hindu nationalist-led government see the move as an attempt to dilute the demographics of Muslim-majority Kashmir with Hindu settlers.

Furthermore, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also president of the BJP, moved a bill — passed by the Indian parliament — to bifurcate the state into two union territories to be directly ruled by New Delhi.

Pakistan angrily slammed the decision, expelling India's ambassador, suspending bilateral trade, and taking the matter to the United Nations Security Council.

The country observed a 'Black Day' on Aug 15 to coincide with India's independence day celebrations, in solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran, meanwhile, has pledged to take up the responsibility of raising voice of the Kashmiri people at every forum of the world. “I will be the ambassador of your cause across the globe,” he said earlier this month.

Comments (24)

MG
Aug 27, 2019 07:14pm

Very good. Keep it up and shut all avenues that may help improving relationship....

Recommend 0
Raju
Aug 27, 2019 07:14pm

Is this the finish?

Recommend 0
ROCKY
Aug 27, 2019 07:16pm

It will be mutual

Recommend 0
kp
Aug 27, 2019 07:20pm

Afghans are not going to like this.

Recommend 0
Unicorn
Aug 27, 2019 07:23pm

Big deal. You are just considering?

Recommend 0
Komal S
Aug 27, 2019 07:24pm

I thought the land route was already closed and the same is true with airspace. Why is it still open? Please close it.

Recommend 0
abid
Aug 27, 2019 07:25pm

great

Recommend 0
Shubham
Aug 27, 2019 07:26pm

Consumer will pay, air ticket will be 200$ costly. Good riddance.

Recommend 0
Selected
Aug 27, 2019 07:28pm

Good luck

Recommend 0
Masood
Aug 27, 2019 07:29pm

Just do it!

Recommend 0
waseem
Aug 27, 2019 07:31pm

still considering !!!!!

Recommend 0
Amanat Ali
Aug 27, 2019 07:34pm

Education is the only saviour - impartial science based approach to everything in life..

Recommend 0
Bipul
Aug 27, 2019 07:46pm

IK needs better advisory.

Recommend 0
Jeff
Aug 27, 2019 07:48pm

Please do it already!

Recommend 0
Faran
Aug 27, 2019 07:51pm

That means less money for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Abdullah
Aug 27, 2019 07:51pm

It will be counterproductive.

Recommend 0
Zahid
Aug 27, 2019 07:51pm

Finish what?

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 27, 2019 07:54pm

@Raju, more to come.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 27, 2019 07:55pm

@ROCKY, our route is to west yours to east. Get it.

Recommend 0
Anil
Aug 27, 2019 07:59pm

Go ahead

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Aug 27, 2019 08:10pm

This step should have been taken decades ago.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 27, 2019 08:11pm

It will definitely help to Pakistan economy.

Recommend 0
Thiruvengadathan
Aug 27, 2019 08:17pm

Good decision.

Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 27, 2019 08:25pm

@MG, lets play

Recommend 0

