Lahore man arrested for harassing, blackmailing woman through 'objectionable material'

The cyber crime reporting centre (CCRC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a man in Lahore for harassing and blackmailing a woman through her "objectionable" photos and videos, it emerged on Tuesday.

According to a statement shared with Dawn.com by FIA CCRC Lahore Deputy Director Chaudhry Sarfraz, a complaint was filed by a Sheikhupura resident that his sister was being harassed and blackmailed by a Lahore resident through pictures and videos taken of her without consent.

An investigation team was constituted by the deputy director of CCRC Lahore which carried out a raid and recovered two mobile phones from the suspect. One of these contained the objectionable content concerning the woman, the statement said.

"After recovery of alleged material and sufficient incriminating evidence, the accused person [...] was arrested and recovered mobile phones were taken into custody by FIA through seizure memo," it added.

A case was registered against the suspect today under Sections 20, 21 and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) read with Section 420 of the Pakistan Penal Code. The investigation of the case has been assigned to Inspector Sabahat Noor.

The development comes days after the FIA arrested two Lahore men in separate cases for harassing and blackmailing as many women, including a Malaysian national, through social media.