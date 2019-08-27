DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Indian authorities refuse to issue death certificates for civilians killed in occupied Kashmir clashes: report

Dawn.comUpdated August 27, 2019

Email

Photo of 55-year-old Ayoub Khan, held in the hands of his 7-year-old daughter Mehreen. Ayoub died after inhaling tear gas amid clashes between occupied Kashmir police and protesters. — Photo: Zubair Sofi courtesy The Independent
Photo of 55-year-old Ayoub Khan, held in the hands of his 7-year-old daughter Mehreen. Ayoub died after inhaling tear gas amid clashes between occupied Kashmir police and protesters. — Photo: Zubair Sofi courtesy The Independent

Families in occupied Kashmir say several civilians have died amid clashes between security forces and protesters since India decided to withdraw the region’s autonomy and imposed a sweeping military curfew that has seen thousands detained and residents cut off from all communication and the internet.

UK publication The Independent, in a report titled Ghosts of Kashmir: Indian authorities refusing to issue death certificates for civilians killed in clashes, say families, spoke to families who said there have been multiple deaths since India's move on August 5 — contrary to statements by Indian officials.

The report quoted police chief Dilbagh Singh as saying “there has been not a single casualty as a result of clampdown”, and Indian government spokesperson Rohit Kansal saying he had “no reports” of civilian deaths.

The occupied territory has been under a strict lockdown to prevent protests over the repealing of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, that granted occupied Kashmir special status. Despite the lockdown and communications blackout — that has entered its fourth week now — there have been reports of large protests.

Speaking to The Independent in Srinagar, a doctor revealed that hospital staff have "received clear verbal instructions" from the Indian authorities "to keep admissions related to the clashes to a minimum, and to discharge victims quickly, in order to keep statistics down".

Read: Diary of a Kashmiri poet: 'If we have to die, if it's in our fate, come home, let’s die together'

The report looks into three deaths, in which relatives detailed the difficulties of trying to get doctors to formally acknowledge the role played by the clashes or even to issue them with death certificates at all.

Among the casualties was 55-year-old Ayoub Khan, who was the only breadwinner in a family with three daughters, according to the report.

Khan died on August 17 after clashes between forces and protesters broke out in Yaripora, in the Srinagar district.

“Both of us were standing together, as the forces launched teargas canisters. A couple of them exploded between Ayoub’s legs and he started suffocating. Immediately he was taken to Shri Maharaja Hari Hospital (SMHS),” The Independent quoted Ayoub’s friend, 60-year-old Fayaz Ahmad Khan, as saying.

“When we reached the hospital, doctors told us he was already dead,” said Ayoub’s brother Shabir. “We asked them to mention on the record that he died due to teargas, but they refused.”

According to the report, police, fearing a public outcry at Ayoub’s death, ordered the family not to conduct the usual funeral procession and limit the number of attendants to no more than 10.

Shabir and other family members received injuries when they brought the body home in an ambulance and security forces personnel broke up a crowd gathering at the home by opening fire with shotgun pellets.

The report says that the family after a few days asked the hospital for the death certificate, "at which point doctors told them they must beforehand get a crime First Information Report (FIR) from the police, something the family say would be impossible to get in the current climate".

“It is clear that in any case against the police, they won’t mention the real cause of death,” Shabir told The Independent. “It’s injustice, we aren’t able to register the casualties. We are helpless.”

Police officials in Srinagar said they were unable to “give exact data of any such casualties” but that they were looking into the cases being raised by The Independent.

This article has been curated from The Independent's report by Zubair Sofi, which you can read here.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Obsessed with corruption

Obsessed with corruption

There is a consensus that anyone who is a little better than comfortable has made money illegally.

Editorial

August 27, 2019

The JUI-F’s October revolution

EVEN as the results for the 2018 general election were trickling in, Maulana Fazlur Rahman knew that he would be...
August 27, 2019

Zarif at G7 summit

THERE have been several close calls in the Gulf over the past few months, as the US and Iran have crossed swords in...
August 27, 2019

Blowing smoke

NEWS of what could be the first-ever vaping-related death comes as a shock to many. The Illinois patient had...
August 26, 2019

Resistance in IHK

AS chinks of light pierce through the stultifying communication blackout in India-held Kashmir, the furious backlash...
August 26, 2019

Eradicating polio

LAST week, Nigeria celebrated three years of no new wild polio cases being reported in the country. For years, the...
August 26, 2019

Congo virus

LAST week, the Sindh health ministry confirmed that more than half of 26 patients diagnosed with Crimean Congo...