PM Imran briefs Saudi crown prince over occupied Kashmir's situation
In line with his pledge to raise the Kashmir issue on all platforms, Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the latest developments in occupied Kashmir in a telephonic conversation.
The Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the kingdom's official news agency, reported on Monday night that Prime Minister Imran had called the crown prince and discussed the regional situation along with the ongoing situation in occupied Kashmir.
The premier had, in a televised address on Monday, vowed to "act as Kashmir's ambassador" and discuss the issue on every platform.
"I will tell the world about this, I have shared this with heads of states that I have been in contact with. I will raise this issue in my speech at the UN General Assembly as well," he had said. He had also addressed the lack of action by Muslim countries, including the Middle East, and assured the nation that "if some Muslim countries are not raising this issue because of their economic interests, they will eventually come on our side. They will have to, with time."
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi held a meeting with UN General Assembly President Maria Fernanda Espinosa and briefed her "in detail about the grave situation in occupied Kashmir". In a tweet on Tuesday, Lodhi said that she told Espinosa about the about the ongoing curfew and lockdown imposed by the Indian government in the occupied region that is "exacerbating the suffering of the Kashmiri people".
"UN should live up to its obligations on IOK," she added.
The occupied territory has been under a strict lockdown imposed by the Indian government earlier this month. The move is being seen as a measure to prevent protests over the repealing of Article 370 of the Indian constitution, that granted occupied Kashmir special status. Despite the lockdown and communications blackout — that has entered its fourth week now — there have been reports of large protests.
Comments (14)
