August 27, 2019

Pakistan does not want escalation, says foreign minister

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 27, 2019

Warns that India’s hegemonic designs are a threat to regional peace. — APP/File
Warns that India’s hegemonic designs are a threat to regional peace. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday dismissed India’s ‘all is well’ in occupied Kashmir mantra as “deceptive”.

He was speaking at a seminar on ‘Annexation of Occupied Kashmir by Modi’s India: Challenges and Responses’ organised by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.

US President Donald Trump, who has recently on a couple of occasions offered mediation on Kashmir dispute, after his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G-7 Summit in France said: “We spoke last night about Kashmir, prime minister really feels he has it under control.”

Indian government’s move to annex the occupied territory has been widely resented by the Kashmiris. In a bid to pre-empt protests against the revocation of Article 370 that ended special status for occupied Kashmir, New Delhi imposed a day and night curfew in the valley, which is now in its 22nd day, enforced a communication blackout, and troops presence was unprecedentedly increased. Nearly 50,00 Kashmiris have, moreover, been detained.

Warns that India’s hegemonic designs are a threat to regional peace

The underlying thinking was to convey an image of normalcy to the world, but reporting from the region, despite heavy curbs, has suggested that the situation was otherwise.

The Modi regime, the foreign minister said, was recycling ‘half-baked truths’ to delegitimise the indigenous Kashmiri struggle for the right to self-determination by equating it with terrorism and detracting the world’s attention from its inhuman repression of the uprising.

Mr Qureshi called for amplifying the voices of Kashmiris and ending their sufferings.

“Pakistan will go to every forum to ensure that Indian atrocities in IOK are halted and the dispute is resolved in line with the aspiration of the Kashmiris and the UNSC resolutions,” he resolved.

Asking the world to play its role for preventing tensions over Kashmir, which he described as a nuclear flashpoint, from aggravating, he emphasised that silence on the issue was not an option.

“Indian aggression and hegemonic designs are a threat to regional peace and security and need to be taken seriously,” he said while underscoring that Pakistan did not want to escalate the situation and remains ready for ending confrontation.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari remarked that India was gradually climbing the escalation ladder and there had been a qualitative shift in the type of LoC violations. She said that India was developing Bramos missile, which was a major concern for Pakistan because it was a supersonic technology with very little response time.

Senate Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed said Kashmiris had been resiliently resisting Indian actions in the valley despite the brutalities being committed by the Indian government.

He thanked all those who have across the world spoken in support of the suffering Kashmiris and condemned Indian brutalities. He specifically noted Indian writer Arundhati Roy’s comment calling Modi government’s move as architecture of Indian fascism.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2019

Comments (5)

asad
Aug 27, 2019 09:06am

PTI & its boss relying on verbose no concrete action.

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Aug 27, 2019 09:08am

Neither India wants escalation. Pakistan should focus on internal issues like India.

Recommend 0
PKumar
Aug 27, 2019 09:09am

Finally FM started surrendering before international pressure. Leave J&K and work for what people of Pakistan have elected you people.

Recommend 0
Bhaijan
Aug 27, 2019 09:16am

Escalation is in no body interests. India must cool down the situation, by releasing all the detainees, and relaxation of curfew . Pak must hold tight its borders and LOC. And keep pressing India for talks.

Recommend 0
Annie
Aug 27, 2019 09:55am

Who are these people in our government? Can't they keep their mouths shut instead of talking nonsense?

Recommend 0

