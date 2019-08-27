DAWN.COM

PSP chief accepts Karachi mayor’s offer to help clean Karachi, seeks his removal

Tahir SiddiquiUpdated August 27, 2019

Kamal says he won’t collect donations to clean city. — Dawn/File
Kamal says he won't collect donations to clean city. — Dawn/File

KARACHI: The ongoing war of words between Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal took an intriguing turn on Monday when the city custodian “designated” the latter as “Project Director Garbage on voluntary basis” to clean the city.

“I, being Mayor of Karachi, hereby designate Syed Mustafa Kamal as Project Director Garbage on [a] voluntary basis with immediate effect until further order,” said an order issued by the mayor.

The order, which was issued in the afternoon apparently in response to the PSP chief’s presser in the morning, said the decision was taken “in the light of the statement made and reported in electronic and print media that Syed Mustafa Kamal has shown his willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days”.

Talking to Dawn, Mr Akhtar said whatever the machinery and equipment the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had and its staff of municipal services would be at the disposal of Mr Kamal. “Now he has to prove himself equal to the job,” he added.

Kamal says he won’t collect donations to clean city

Later in the evening, Mr Kamal announced that he had accepted the mayor’s offer and said he would work round the clock and report to the mayor even after midnight since “he is my boss now”.

However, in the same breath, the PSP chief said by issuing this order the mayor, who belonged to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), had conceded his failure and the MQM should ask him to resign as there was no justification left for him to continue in office.

The former Karachi nazim said he would be responsible for municipal services of the 130 union committees and four district municipal corporations being controlled by the MQM-P.

He had earlier in the day expressed concern over the state of cleanliness in the city, claiming that he could clean Karachi within three months with the available municipal resources and funds.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Kamal explained that he would work on a voluntary basis and would not take any federal help or “donations” to make Karachi clean.

For this purpose, he gave a three-phase proposal, including abolition of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, devolving its resources to elected representatives at the union committee level and construction of at least five garbage transfer stations.

He said those responsible for the city’s cleanliness were minting money as billions of rupees were being spent on lifting of garbage, fuel cost and salaries without getting any result.

Claiming that Karachi needs an honest leadership, the PSP chief called upon the MQM-P leadership, including its convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, to hold its “corrupt” elected representatives accountable and remove them from their offices. He also reiterated his demand that the name of Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar be put on the Exit Control List.

His presser prompted the mayor to react and designate him as “project director garbage”.

Separately, Dr Siddiqui, the MQM-P convener, asked the party’s local government representatives, including the city mayor, not to reply to Mr Kamal’s statements and work for cleaning the city.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2019

Comments (8)

Ga
Aug 27, 2019 08:07am

Wasnt Mustafa Kamal ranked in the top 10 mayors of the world? I used to hear a lot about his services to Karachi over 10 years ago.

Recommend 0
Karachites
Aug 27, 2019 08:21am

MQM, PSP, PPP and PTI all are doing politics just to "clean" Karachi. People of Karachi pay taxes to KMC and KWSB seperately just for doing this specific task. All roads , sewerage lines and water completely destroyed in Karachi. Garbage is everywhere which is causing all sorts of diseases and everyone is busy in doing politics. For tax collection everyone come to karachi to pay more taxes and in return karachites get garbage and broken infrastructure.

Recommend 0
Nick, NY
Aug 27, 2019 08:26am

This dude is a failure; he just promoted himself and did not do an iota for the city; professional people and appropriate resources are needed to clean up Karachi!

Recommend 0
Queen
Aug 27, 2019 08:42am

Karachi is suffering and will continue to suffer while they continue their petty scuffle.

Recommend 0
M. Ahmed Dxb
Aug 27, 2019 08:54am

While municipal services are the responsibility of local governments in any city/country, what's more dismaying is our (the public's) propensity to create piles of rubbish and litter anywhere we want. We have no civic sense. But we also believe "safaee nisf iman hay"

Recommend 0
Optimist
Aug 27, 2019 09:02am

Doesn’t matter who is charge, cleanup has to happen!! Gentlemen, less talk, more action!!

Recommend 0
JusticE
Aug 27, 2019 09:06am

The level of politics by MQM without the Altaf Hussain.

Recommend 0
Younus Khan
Aug 27, 2019 09:10am

Very good decision by Mustafa Kamal

Recommend 0

