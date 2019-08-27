DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 27, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC body meets to decide fate of Arshad Malik

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 27, 2019

Email

Decisions taken by seven-member administration committee of LHC at yesterday's meeting will be made public today. — DawnNewsTV/File
Decisions taken by seven-member administration committee of LHC at yesterday's meeting will be made public today. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: A seven-member administration committee of the Lahore High Court held a closed-door meeting on Monday to decide the fate of Islamabad accountability court’s former judge Arshad Malik, who was suspended last week over the video leak controversy.

Decisions taken at the meeting will be made public on Tuesday (today), according to the court’s public relations office. Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim headed the meeting.

The Islamabad High Court suspended, and repatriated, district & sessions judge Arshad Malik to the LHC, his parent department, for disciplinary proceedings.

“The disclosure and admission made by Mr Muhammad Arshad Malik, district & sessions judge/and former judge, accountability court-II Islamabad, in a press release dated July 7 and the affidavit dated July 11 prima facie constitute acts of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct, which warrant initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him,” said a notification issued by the IHC’s acting registrar.

The PML-N accuses judge Malik of convicting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia reference under duress. However, the judge claims he was blackmailed by PML-N supporters.

After PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz released video clips of judge Malik at a press conference last month, the IHC summoned the accountability judge and directed him to submit an affidavit to explain his position.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The revenge of Sukhi Lala

The revenge of Sukhi Lala

Rahul Gandhi’s sharp criticism of Narendra Modi’s wily games in Kashmir deserves an assessment of his politics.

Opinion

Obsessed with corruption

Obsessed with corruption

There is a consensus that anyone who is a little better than comfortable has made money illegally.

Editorial

August 27, 2019

The JUI-F’s October revolution

EVEN as the results for the 2018 general election were trickling in, Maulana Fazlur Rahman knew that he would be...
August 27, 2019

Zarif at G7 summit

THERE have been several close calls in the Gulf over the past few months, as the US and Iran have crossed swords in...
August 27, 2019

Blowing smoke

NEWS of what could be the first-ever vaping-related death comes as a shock to many. The Illinois patient had...
August 26, 2019

Resistance in IHK

AS chinks of light pierce through the stultifying communication blackout in India-held Kashmir, the furious backlash...
August 26, 2019

Eradicating polio

LAST week, Nigeria celebrated three years of no new wild polio cases being reported in the country. For years, the...
August 26, 2019

Congo virus

LAST week, the Sindh health ministry confirmed that more than half of 26 patients diagnosed with Crimean Congo...