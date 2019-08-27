Fresh rain spell forecast in Sindh and Balochistan

KARACHI: The Met department issued an alert over a monsoon weather system which is likely to cause rains/thundershowers in parts of Sindh and Balochistan from Tuesday night to Thursday.

According to the weatherman, a monsoon low over northwest Odisha (India) has moved towards the central parts of Madhya Pradesh and is likely to reach north Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Under this weather system, rains/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected at scattered places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Karachi and Shaheed Benazirabad divisions.

Sukkur and Larkana are likely to receive rain in isolated places.

The department has advised all authorities concerned to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the weather is expected to remain cloudy/partly cloudy with chances of drizzle/light rain in the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to range between 34°C and 32°C.

Published in Dawn, August 27th, 2019