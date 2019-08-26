DAWN.COM

Bangladesh court orders 'virgin' removed from marriage certificates

AFPAugust 26, 2019

The court is expected to publish its full verdict by October, with the changes to the certificate expected to come into effect then. — Reuters/File
The word “virgin” must be removed from Muslim marriage certificates in Bangladesh, the country's top court has said, a landmark verdict after campaigners challenged the “humiliating and discriminatory” term.

Under the South Asian country's Muslim marriage laws, a bride has to select one of three options on the certificate — whether she is a Kumari (virgin), a widow or divorced.

In a brief verdict on Sunday, the court ordered the government to remove the term and replace it with “unmarried”, deputy attorney general Amit Talukder told AFP.

The court is expected to publish its full verdict by October, with the changes to the certificate expected to come into effect then.

“It is a landmark verdict,” Aynun Nahar Siddiqua, a lawyer for the groups which filed the case challenging the term in 2014, told AFP on Monday.

Rights groups have long criticised the term — used in certificates since they were introduced in 1961 — saying it is “humiliating and discriminatory”, and that it breaches the privacy of the woman getting married.

The judgement also ordered authorities to introduce the options “unmarried, widower or divorced” for the groom on the certificate.

Bangladesh is the world's third-largest Muslim majority nation and nearly 90 per cent of its 168 million population are Muslims.

Comments (9)

Gordon D. Walker
Aug 26, 2019 11:16pm

Good... Fair... Justifiable... Dignified decision. Kudos

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Munawar Abbas Kanwal
Aug 26, 2019 11:18pm

What an utter shame to include the position of female as something assumed to be inferior in status. It's such a cusp of time they announced that verdict, which is heroic on their (judiciary's) part.

Aslam
Aug 26, 2019 11:21pm

This way or the other way. Things remains same!

Ash20
Aug 26, 2019 11:24pm

Good decision.

Asif A. Shah
Aug 26, 2019 11:53pm

A progressive decision.

Bashir George
Aug 26, 2019 11:57pm

Instead of "Virgin" should be unmarried

Shubs
Aug 27, 2019 12:03am

A truly progressive country. Congratulations Bangladesh!

Justicefirst
Aug 27, 2019 12:20am

We must appreciate they are thinking out of box.We must too check our documentations to reflect the correctness.

Hani_Layyah
Aug 27, 2019 12:23am

Why is word virgin used only for females and not for males ?

