Govt trying to 'murder' Zardari by not allowing his medical check-up: Bilawal

Tahir NaseerUpdated August 26, 2019

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media outside Adiala jail on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday alleged that the government was attempting to "murder" his father Asif Ali Zardari by not following doctors' advice to have a medical check-up done of the imprisoned former president.

Flanked by other PPP leaders, Bilawal was talking to reporters after meeting his father and aunt Faryal Talpur, who are incarcerated at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in the fake accounts case, for nearly three hours.

He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan had thrown his rivals in jail without any charge and that allegations were being levelled against them without starting their trial.

"This government is trying to put me, my party and family under pressure," the PPP chairperson claimed. He said that the jail doctor had advised that Zardari be taken to hospital for a medical examination because he was ill, but the jail authorities were not complying with the recommendation.

"The government is attempting to murder Zardari by not following the doctors' advice," Bilawal alleged, announcing that his party will approach courts regarding the matter and if something happens to the former president, those hindering his medical treatment will be held responsible.

The National Accountability Bureau had arrested Zardari after cancellation of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High Court in the fake bank accounts case. On August 16, the court sent the former president to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

Alleging that Prime Minister Imran was "more fascist than Germany's Nazi army", Bilawal said the premier was mistaken if he thought he would "attack the 18th Amendment".

He said his aunt Talpur was shifted to jail from hospital late at night and that she was being prevented from attending the Sindh Assembly session.

"Imran Khan violated the sanctity of the chador and the four walls," he alleged.

He said every promise made by the prime minister had turned out to be a lie and all social segments were reeling under high taxes.

Bilawal said Prime Minister Imran used to hold Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif responsible for corruption in the country. "Nawaz and Zardari sahib are in jail, so why hasn't corruption ended? Where is the money saved?" he asked.

He said it was due to wrong policies of the "selected" premier that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "snatched" occupied Kashmir away.

Bilawal revealed that the opposition’s Rehbar Committee was discussing JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's plan to stage a sit-in against the government in January; he said his party would present its strategy on the matter in October.

