August 26, 2019

PM Imran appoints 9 lawmakers as parliamentary secretaries in NA

Tahir SheraniAugust 26, 2019

The MNAs have been made parliamentary secretaries with immediate effect and till further orders. — APP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed nine lawmakers from the National Assembly as parliamentary secretaries.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the lawmakers have been made parliamentary secretaries with immediate effect and until further orders.

Parliamentary secretaries assist the government in the lower house in the absence of relevant ministers, advisers and special assistants.

The prime minister made Saleh Mohammad, MNA from NA-13, the parliamentary secretary for water resources. Prince Mohammad Nawaz has been appointed parliamentary secretary for the Ministry of Science and Technology, Mohammad Bashir Khan as the secretary for privatisation, Sahabzada Sabghatullah for postal services, Khyal Zaman for the Petroleum Division, Mohammad Yakoob Shaikh Economic Affairs Division, Malik Nawar Taj for the Ministry of Industry and Production, and Saleem Rehman for the parliamentary affairs ministry.

