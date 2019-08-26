DAWN.COM

Constable arrested for blackmailing, attempting to sexually assault young man

Shakeel QararAugust 26, 2019

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Mohammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan took notice of the incident on Monday and had directed the Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone to register a case against the suspects and immediately arrest them. — Creative Commons/File
A police constable and his accomplice were arrested on Monday after a case was registered against them at the Aabpara police station in Islamabad for making inappropriate videos of a young man, blackmailing him and attempting to sexually assault him.

Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Mohammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan had taken notice of the incident and directed Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone to register a case against the suspects and make immediate arrests.

The IG also had the constable removed from his post. Further investigations are underway.

A case had been registered on Sunday at the Aabpara station against a total three suspects under Section 377-B (punishment for sexual abuse) and Section 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The First Information Report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of the victim's father.

According to the FIR, the complainant saw some individuals come to his house one evening and ask his son to step out. He said this worried him, and when he stepped outside, his son, who seemed disturbed, told him that some people "who used to undress another boy and make videos of him", were now pressuring him. The victim added that the suspects had threatened to make a video of him "go viral".

The Islamabad police spokesperson said five similar video incidents were subsequently found to be related to the suspected constable. One video was also recovered from the suspect's phone, on the basis of which the case was registered.

He added that the constable's phone is being sent to a forensic lab to collect data.

Violence against children
Pakistan

