PM Imran to address nation on Kashmir today

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to address the nation on the Kashmir issue at 5:30pm today.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who shared the news of the premier's address on Twitter, had on Saturday said that in a build-up to Prime Minister Imran's address to the United Nations General Assembly on September 27, the federal government would launch a series of events.

Dr Awan had said that as part of the events, Prime Minister Imran would address the nation and a National Solidarity Day would be celebrated within a week to give a clear message of unity, harmony and ownership of the Kashmir cause.

Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet at the G7 in France today.

According to AFP, the US president will reportedly press the Indian premier to lift a communications blackout and show "utmost restraint".

A senior US administration official quoted by NDTV said: "The president will likely want to hear from Prime Minister Modi how he plans to reduce regional tensions and uphold respect for human rights for Kashmir, as part of India's role as the world's largest democracy."

The official said that Trump is "likely to stress the need for dialogue among all sides of the conflict and his hope that India would lift the communications and movement restrictions in Kashmir and exercise the utmost restraint in dealing with potential protests".

Since India's decision to strip Kashmiris of their seven-decade-long special autonomy through a rushed presidential order on August 5, the premier has repeatedly said that the Indian government's policy in the Himalayan region is in line with the "ideology" of the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) party — said to be a parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — that believes in "Hindu supremacy".

He has also alerted the international community to a possible "false flag operation" by the Indian leadership to "divert attention from massive human rights violations" in occupied Kashmir.

Lockdown enters fourth week

A communications blackout and heavy restrictions on movement imposed by the Indian authorities from the eve of New Delhi's decision to revoke Article 370 entered their 22nd day today.

However, the turning of the restive region into a fortress of barricades and barbed wire has not prevented protests and clashes with security forces taking place. Police on Monday said stone-throwing protestors killed a truck driver in occupied Kashmir.

In a demonstration in Anantnag district on Sunday protestors hurled stones at a truck that they believed to be a military vehicle. The 42-year-old driver was struck on the head and died, police said.

The Press Trust of India news agency said two men had been arrested over the incident.

India says no civilian has died from police action since August 5. But residents have said three people have been killed, including a young mother who choked after police fired tear-gas canisters into her home.

Multiple hospital sources have told AFP at least 100 people had been hurt during the lockdown, some with firearm injuries.