DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 26, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

KP opens its Nathiagali rest houses to public

Manzoor AliUpdated August 26, 2019

Email

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened four of its Nathiagali-located rest houses, including the Governor House and Chief Minister House, to the general public for bookings and accommodation. — WWF-Pakistan/Syed Muhammad Abubakar/File
The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened four of its Nathiagali-located rest houses, including the Governor House and Chief Minister House, to the general public for bookings and accommodation. — WWF-Pakistan/Syed Muhammad Abubakar/File

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has opened four of its Nathiagali-located rest houses, including the Governor House and Chief Minister House, to the general public for bookings and accommodation.

“These colonial symbols which cost crores annually to the taxpayer in maintenance, are now going to make money for the government,” Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Sunday along with a drone-cam video of the palatial Governor House at Nathiagali.

KP Senior Minister for Tourism and Sports Mohammad Atif Khan told Dawn that his department had completed the process and now people could register their bookings at these rest houses. Other rest houses that have been opened to the public include Police House and Karnak House. Bookings to these rest houses can be made on the Tourism Corpora­tion Khyber Pakhtunkhwa website.

Details provided at the website show that accommodation at Governor House starts at Rs40,000, Chief Minister House at Rs24,000, Karnak House at Rs18,000 and Police House at Rs12,000. However, Speaker House, which the government had earlier announced that it would also be open to the public, is missing from the list.

Accommodation to cost Rs40,000 at Governor House & Rs24,000 at CM House

The minister said they were planning to gradually open 174 government rest houses located all over the province. He said that 47 rest houses would be opened in the next phase, 100 others would follow later.

He said it would take some time to open all the government rest houses for the public because his department would have to first make these buildings habitable. But his department was facing staff shortages and to carry out renovations to all the rest houses was hence a challenge, he added.

Regarding the high accommodation rates, he said the government wanted to earn revenue and these places could not be offered for free to the public. “Seeing from government’s point of view, high stay rates are not bad, rather, they are good, as they will attract rich consumers generating steady revenue stream.”

On Aug 9, the provincial cabinet had decided to open all government rest houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for general public.

Published in Dawn, August 26th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Aug 26, 2019 08:13am

this is so wonderful to see,

Recommend 0
Justice for all
Aug 26, 2019 08:41am

Great initiative

Recommend 0
Khan Kaptaan Baba
Aug 26, 2019 08:48am

great

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

August 26, 2019

Resistance in IHK

AS chinks of light pierce through the stultifying communication blackout in India-held Kashmir, the furious backlash...
August 26, 2019

Eradicating polio

LAST week, Nigeria celebrated three years of no new wild polio cases being reported in the country. For years, the...
August 26, 2019

Congo virus

LAST week, the Sindh health ministry confirmed that more than half of 26 patients diagnosed with Crimean Congo...
Updated August 25, 2019

ECP appointments

It appears to be purposefully moving towards a showdown with the opposition over certain provisions of the Constitution.
August 25, 2019

Blacklisting rumours

IT is by now sufficiently obvious that rumours of Pakistan having been ‘blacklisted’ by the regional affiliate ...
August 25, 2019

Davis Cup setback

THE International Tennis Federation’s decision to delay next month’s Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group I tennis tie...