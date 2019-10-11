Swat valley's Mastij Lake is a piece right out of heaven

Nestled in between gigantic mountains and overlooked by ice-capped peaks at the back and a lush green meadow in the foreground, the Mastij Lake in Swat is a sight to behold.
Located in the far-flung mountains above the scenic Janshai meadows in Kalam valley, the lake is one of the hundreds of glacial lakes located at 13,081 feet above sea level and can be accessed through a scenic trek.
The Mastij Lake, in particular, is famous for its serene environment, turquoise water and how it seems to change form when viewed from different angles.
“This is a unique lake as it not only changes its shape from different angles but also changes the colour of its water. From some angles the water is clear blue, from the top it changes to a mirror-like reflection while from the front the water appears a turquoise blue,” said Faisal Saeed, a young trekker and medical student who recently visited the lake with a group of trekkers.
The lake can be reached after 10 hours of a tiresome trek but according to trekkers and tourists, the path is scenic and once one gets to the lake and sees it, it all seems worth the effort put in.
“Though the trek is very tough because of its long distance and steep terrain, it is a tourists’ paradise where nature lovers can enjoy lush green meadows with water running through them, thick forests with the sounds of birds chirping and some tall and gushing waterfalls,” says trekker Naseer Khan, adding that those who intended to visit the lake must be well-prepared.
Visitors to the lake say one must have proper camping and trekking equipment, food and a proper guide if they want to travel to the lake.
“I have visited about 10 lakes in the alpine zone of Swat valley and each lake has a different shape and colour. Mastij is one lake which seems to have a different shape from different angles as from one angle it looks square, from another it seems to be rectangular while my favourite is a heart shape which can also be seen from one angle,” Ziaullah Khan, another visitor to the lake, told Dawn.
All photos by author.
Comments (24)
Nice pictures indeed.
Stunning beauty this Pakistan is.
Beautiful Pakistan
Switzerland is the swat of Europe
good description. must be nice to visit, although there are dozens of such places all over the world.
This is where Vedas were written / revealed. Respect for our ancestors
Trees being cut left right and center. I thought there was a ban on cutting Diodar trees in KPK???? I was very disappointed during a recent trip to Kalam
Nice pics, pretty scenery.
Swat Valley is heaven
SubhanAllah! Pakistan is a blessed country.
Lovely pictures! What I've observed after seeing photos of such scenic places in Pakistan, is that if the place is relatively remote and hard to reach, it will most likely remain in a pristine and clean state.
Please keep it that way. Feels like Paradise. Serene, Pristine. Feels so good. Please keep plastic off. Nature at its best.
Superb
Beautiful
@Adil Jadoon, on this terrain growing deodar is impossible. Also deodar takes 30 years before it is fully matured. Don't be too concern
simply awesome..beautiful
Awesome!
@Adil Jadoon, Absolutely. We must learn to value our natural assets, we dam care for environmental issues, sanitation, hygiene ,security. The ration of visiting tourists are lowest, but still we tall claims, and appease ourselves.
Thank you. Unfortunately, during our lifetimes, we seem condemned to enjoy each other's natural beauties only through photographs such as these.
Great Lake and great contribution by the writer.
Pakistan is heaven on earth.
Stunning!! Slice of heaven!
Wonderful insights into beautiful Pakistan
Beautiful Pakistan.