DAWN.COM

Email

Swat valley's Mastij Lake is a piece right out of heaven

The lake is famous for its serene environment and how it seems to change form when viewed from different angles.
Fazal KhaliqUpdated Oct 12, 2019 09:34am

Nestled in between gigantic mountains and overlooked by ice-capped peaks at the back and a lush green meadow in the foreground, the Mastij Lake in Swat is a sight to behold.

Located in the far-flung mountains above the scenic Janshai meadows in Kalam valley, the lake is one of the hundreds of glacial lakes located at 13,081 feet above sea level and can be accessed through a scenic trek.

The Mastij Lake, in particular, is famous for its serene environment, turquoise water and how it seems to change form when viewed from different angles.

A lush green view of a hamlet in Janshai meadows.
A lush green view of a hamlet in Janshai meadows.

Tourists pose for photos in front of Mastij waterfall.
Tourists pose for photos in front of Mastij waterfall.

A stunning view of Mastij Lake beyond Janshai meadows.
A stunning view of Mastij Lake beyond Janshai meadows.

An enchanting view in Janshai meadows in Anakar valley.
An enchanting view in Janshai meadows in Anakar valley.

“This is a unique lake as it not only changes its shape from different angles but also changes the colour of its water. From some angles the water is clear blue, from the top it changes to a mirror-like reflection while from the front the water appears a turquoise blue,” said Faisal Saeed, a young trekker and medical student who recently visited the lake with a group of trekkers.

The lake can be reached after 10 hours of a tiresome trek but according to trekkers and tourists, the path is scenic and once one gets to the lake and sees it, it all seems worth the effort put in.

A stunning view of Mastij Lake beyond Janshai meadows in Anakar valley, Kalam.
A stunning view of Mastij Lake beyond Janshai meadows in Anakar valley, Kalam.

Trekkers and tourists pass through Anakar forest towards Mastij Lake.
Trekkers and tourists pass through Anakar forest towards Mastij Lake.

A stunning view of blue water river in Anakar valley, the starting point of the trek to Mastij Lake.
A stunning view of blue water river in Anakar valley, the starting point of the trek to Mastij Lake.

Trekkers and tourists are taking a break in Janshai meadows.
Trekkers and tourists are taking a break in Janshai meadows.

Trekkers and tourist pass through Janshai meadows towards Mastij Lake.
Trekkers and tourist pass through Janshai meadows towards Mastij Lake.

“Though the trek is very tough because of its long distance and steep terrain, it is a tourists’ paradise where nature lovers can enjoy lush green meadows with water running through them, thick forests with the sounds of birds chirping and some tall and gushing waterfalls,” says trekker Naseer Khan, adding that those who intended to visit the lake must be well-prepared.

Visitors to the lake say one must have proper camping and trekking equipment, food and a proper guide if they want to travel to the lake.

“I have visited about 10 lakes in the alpine zone of Swat valley and each lake has a different shape and colour. Mastij is one lake which seems to have a different shape from different angles as from one angle it looks square, from another it seems to be rectangular while my favourite is a heart shape which can also be seen from one angle,” Ziaullah Khan, another visitor to the lake, told Dawn.

Trekkers stay in local huts at Gujar Banr towards Mastij Lake.
Trekkers stay in local huts at Gujar Banr towards Mastij Lake.

Trekkers and tourists on the way to Mastij Lake.
Trekkers and tourists on the way to Mastij Lake.

Trekkers and tourists on the way to Mastij Lake.
Trekkers and tourists on the way to Mastij Lake.

Trekkers and tourists rest in scenic Janshai meadows.
Trekkers and tourists rest in scenic Janshai meadows.

Trekkers and tourists pass the scenic Janshai meadows towards Mastij Lake.
Trekkers and tourists pass the scenic Janshai meadows towards Mastij Lake.

Visitors enjoy the scenic beauty and serenity of Mastij Lake.
Visitors enjoy the scenic beauty and serenity of Mastij Lake.

An enchanting view of the serene Mastij Lake.
An enchanting view of the serene Mastij Lake.

Jubilant trekkers pose for a photo after reaching Mastij Lake.
Jubilant trekkers pose for a photo after reaching Mastij Lake.

All photos by author.

Comments (24)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Masood
Oct 11, 2019 10:18pm

Nice pictures indeed.

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 11, 2019 10:25pm

Stunning beauty this Pakistan is.

Recommend 0
Shabbir Hussain
Oct 11, 2019 10:25pm

Beautiful Pakistan

Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 11, 2019 10:28pm

Switzerland is the swat of Europe

Recommend 0
brr
Oct 11, 2019 10:44pm

good description. must be nice to visit, although there are dozens of such places all over the world.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Oct 11, 2019 10:50pm

This is where Vedas were written / revealed. Respect for our ancestors

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Oct 11, 2019 10:58pm

Trees being cut left right and center. I thought there was a ban on cutting Diodar trees in KPK???? I was very disappointed during a recent trip to Kalam

Recommend 0
nmantri
Oct 11, 2019 11:07pm

Nice pics, pretty scenery.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 11, 2019 11:07pm

Swat Valley is heaven

Recommend 0
ahsan7979
Oct 12, 2019 12:01am

SubhanAllah! Pakistan is a blessed country.

Recommend 0
Taha Raza
Oct 12, 2019 12:09am

Lovely pictures! What I've observed after seeing photos of such scenic places in Pakistan, is that if the place is relatively remote and hard to reach, it will most likely remain in a pristine and clean state.

Recommend 0
Uday
Oct 12, 2019 12:10am

Please keep it that way. Feels like Paradise. Serene, Pristine. Feels so good. Please keep plastic off. Nature at its best.

Recommend 0
Saqib Ishtiaq
Oct 12, 2019 01:02am

Superb

Recommend 0
DARA KHAN
Oct 12, 2019 01:33am

Beautiful

Recommend 0
Amin
Oct 12, 2019 01:55am

@Adil Jadoon, on this terrain growing deodar is impossible. Also deodar takes 30 years before it is fully matured. Don't be too concern

Recommend 0
ajay
Oct 12, 2019 04:49am

simply awesome..beautiful

Recommend 0
Asif A. Shah
Oct 12, 2019 05:01am

Awesome!

Recommend 0
Political gourmet
Oct 12, 2019 05:11am

@Adil Jadoon, Absolutely. We must learn to value our natural assets, we dam care for environmental issues, sanitation, hygiene ,security. The ration of visiting tourists are lowest, but still we tall claims, and appease ourselves.

Recommend 0
V Gupta
Oct 12, 2019 06:52am

Thank you. Unfortunately, during our lifetimes, we seem condemned to enjoy each other's natural beauties only through photographs such as these.

Recommend 0
Safir A. Siddiqui
Oct 12, 2019 07:33am

Great Lake and great contribution by the writer.

Recommend 0
kashif
Oct 12, 2019 07:37am

Pakistan is heaven on earth.

Recommend 0
FromIndia
Oct 12, 2019 08:32am

Stunning!! Slice of heaven!

Recommend 0
Pulakeshi
Oct 12, 2019 10:34am

Wonderful insights into beautiful Pakistan

Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 12, 2019 10:43am

Beautiful Pakistan.

Recommend 0

DAWN.COM

Copyright © 2019

Scribe Publishing Platform