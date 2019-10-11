Swat valley's intoxicating Mastij Lake is a piece right out of heaven

The lake is famous for its serene environment and how it seems to change form when viewed from different angles.

Nestled in between gigantic mountains and overlooked by ice-capped peaks at the back and a lush green meadow in the foreground, the Mastij Lake in Swat leaves its visitors intoxicated by its dazzling natural beauty.

Located in the far-flung mountains above the scenic Janshai meadows in Kalam valley, the lake is one of the hundreds of glacial lakes located at 13,081 feet above sea level and is accessed through a trek full of scenic beauty and adventure.

The Mastij Lake, in particular, is famous for its serene environment, turquoise water and how it seems to change form when viewed from different angles.

A lush green view of a hamlet in Janshai meadows.

Tourists pose for photos in front of Mastij waterfall.

A stunning view of Mastij Lake beyond Janshai meadows.

An enchanting view in Janshai meadows in Anakar valley.

“This is a unique lake as it not only changes its shape from different angles but also changes the colour of its water. From some angles the water is clear blue, from the top it changes to a mirror-like reflection while from the front the water appears a turquoise blue,” said Faisal Saeed, a young trekker and medical student who recently visited the lake with a group of trekkers.

Local tourists and hikers agreed that the lake was unique, mysterious and different from other lakes of Swat valley.

It can be reached after 10 hours of a tiresome trek but according to trekkers and tourists, it is full of scenic wonders which is why visitors to the lake do not feel tired after reaching there.

A stunning view of Mastij Lake beyond Janshai meadows in Anakar valley, Kalam.

Trekkers and tourists pass through Anakar forest towards Mastij Lake.

A stunning view of blue water river in Anakar valley, the starting point of the trek to Mastij Lake.

Trekkers and tourists are taking a break in Janshai meadows.

Trekkers and tourist pass through Janshai meadows towards Mastij Lake.

“Though the trek is very tough because of its long distance and steep terrain, it is a tourists’ paradise where nature lovers can enjoy lush green meadows with water running through them, thick forests with the sounds of birds chirping and some tall and gushing waterfalls,” said trekker Naseer Khan, adding that those who intended to visit the lake must be well prepared.

Visitors to the lake said that one must have proper camping and trekking equipment, food and a proper guide if they wanted to visit the lake.

“I have visited about 10 lakes in the alpine zone of Swat valley and each lake has a different shape and colour. Mastij is one lake which seems to have a different shape from different angles as from one angle it looks square, from another it seems to be rectangular while the most attractive shape is a heart shape which can also be seen from one angle,” Ziaullah Khan, another visitor to the lake, told Dawn.

Trekkers stay in local huts at Gujar Banr towards Mastij Lake.

Trekkers and tourists on the way to Mastij Lake.

Trekkers and tourists on the way to Mastij Lake.

Trekkers and tourists rest in scenic Janshai meadows.

Trekkers and tourists pass the scenic Janshai meadows towards Mastij Lake.

The tourists said that when they first caught the sight of the lake after undertaking a steep and tiresome ascent it was so beautiful that they forgot their tiredness and were entranced by its dazzling beauty.

“The first sight of the enchanting lake really made me feel intoxicated,” said Amjad Ali Sahab, another visitor.

Visitors enjoy the scenic beauty and serenity of Mastij Lake.

An enchanting view of the serene Mastij Lake.

Jubilant trekkers pose for a photo after reaching Mastij Lake.

All photos by author.