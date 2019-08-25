DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Steps under study for enhancing liquidity at PSX

Dilawar HussainAugust 25, 2019

Email

The stock market took a surprise turnaround last week with almost a decade high weekly returns. Besides many other positives, the investors were also enthused by the visit of the newly appointed regulator who held deliberations with participants on market malaise. — AFP/File
The stock market took a surprise turnaround last week with almost a decade high weekly returns. Besides many other positives, the investors were also enthused by the visit of the newly appointed regulator who held deliberations with participants on market malaise. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The stock market took a surprise turnaround last week with almost a decade high weekly returns. Besides many other positives, the investors were also enthused by the visit of the newly appointed regulator who held deliberations with participants on market malaise.

The major issue that surfaced was the dry up of liquidity.

Meetings held between the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman Aamir Khan and National Clearing Company of Pakistan Ltd (NCCPL) considered ways and means to facilitate flow of funds in the market.

According to sources a meeting of the board of directors of the NCCPL would be held on Aug 27 at which several important measures would be considered and approved to enhance trading capacity of market participants and make the market more liquid.

Although the NCCPL board would approve those on Tuesday, sources at both the SECP and NCCPL confirmed to Dawn that the following steps would come under consideration in the meeting and after the NCCPL board’s approval, they would revert to the SECP for a final go-ahead.

The likely decisions include, the 10 per cent additional margins being collected by NCCPL on top of Exposure Margins shall be discontinued; the 10pc additional haircuts being applied by NCCPL on margin eligible securities on top of existing haircuts shall be discontinued; basic deposit collected by NCCPL from brokers trading in the deliverable futures market shall be allowed to be used towards margin requirements of brokers with NCCPL to enable brokers to efficiently utilise their capital.

Also the revised slabs of liquidity margins shall be implemented and would be applicable only on large exposures of brokers. For managing risks, credit rating would also be taken into account while implementing the revised slabs.

Other measures to be adopted include the Repeal of Circular 20 of 2017 which dealt with unauthorised deposit taken by brokers. Circular 12 of 2019 has been issued on Aug 23 whereby brokers complying with certain conditions can pay interest on the subordinated loans taken from their directors, sponsors or substantial shareholders. It is expected to enhance the liquidity available with brokers.

Secondly, the blocked shares of PSX are proposed to be released. The commission had earlier unconditionally unblocked shares of PSX which had been blocked at the time of offer for sale, but due to misunderstanding at PSX the shares had remained static.

Following the clarification issued to PSX on Aug 21, the shares of PSX would now be unfrozen. It is expected to increase trading capacity of brokers and enhance liquidity.

Third, the minimum brokerage commission can be introduced at PSX and regulatory amendments in the matter may be framed in order to address anomalies in the market relating to charging of commission to different clients.

A major step that is likely to unleashed funds in the market is the launch of Murabaha Share Financing System already approved by the SECP. This system would allow financing in Shariah- compliant securities. It would become effective from next month.

It is also learnt that the SECP is in the process of allowing asset management companies (AMCs) on behalf of open and equity collective investment schemes to borrow from financial institutions for investment purposes, maximum up to 7.5pc of net asset of the scheme, within the existing overall borrowing limit of 15pc. These AMCs are currently allowed to only borrow from meeting redemption requirements. “This measure is a major step in attracting liquidity into the stock market,” sources said.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 25, 2019

ECP appointments

It appears to be purposefully moving towards a showdown with the opposition over certain provisions of the Constitution.
August 25, 2019

Blacklisting rumours

IT is by now sufficiently obvious that rumours of Pakistan having been ‘blacklisted’ by the regional affiliate ...
August 25, 2019

Davis Cup setback

THE International Tennis Federation’s decision to delay next month’s Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group I tennis tie...
Updated August 24, 2019

The PM’s frustration

No doubt, his remarks to the NYT are an expression of his frustration.
August 24, 2019

Renewable energy

THERE is some level of seriousness on the part of the government to encourage renewable energy, as is evident in the...
August 24, 2019

Banditry in Sindh

WHILE the banditry problem in Sindh, especially the province’s northern half, is indeed better than the chaotic...