Army ready to thwart any Indian misadventure: Bajwa

APPUpdated August 25, 2019

Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that Pakistan Army was fully prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure and aggression. — INP/File
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that Pakistan Army was fully prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure and aggression.

“We are alive to threat from eastern border linked to ongoing situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and fully prepared to thwart any misadventure or aggression,” he said while addressing formation officers and troops at the formation headquarters in Gilgit, according to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the state of readiness and morale of troops despite challenges of weather, terrain and the enemy at the highest battlefield of the world.

The army chief laid a wreath on a Shuhada monument at the formation headquarters.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2019

