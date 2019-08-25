DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 25, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two passers-by killed in attack on security post in Dera Ismail Khan

Irfan MughalUpdated August 25, 2019

Email

Suspected militants att­ack­ed a police check-post in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan late on Friday night, leaving two passers-by dead and two others injured. — Reuters/File
Suspected militants att­ack­ed a police check-post in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan late on Friday night, leaving two passers-by dead and two others injured. — Reuters/File

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants att­ack­ed a police check-post in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan late on Friday night, leaving two passers-by dead and two others injured.

Sources said that a group of 10 to 12 militants on motorcycles opened fire on the post and fled.

As a result, an employee of a nearby petrol filling station and another man passing by the area were killed. Two other passers-by suffered injuries, they said.

The deceased were identified as Samiullah and Naqibullah and the injured as Bangal, hailing from Que­tta, and Peer Mohammad. They were taken to hospital.

Security forces started a search in the area to track down the attackers. How­ever, no arrests were made till filing of this report.

On July 21, a suicide attack on a government-run hospital in Dera Ismail Khan followed hot on the heels of a gun assault on a check-post, where two constables were martyred. The bomber had detonated explosives strapped to his body at the entrance to the hospital where the two martyred constables had been shifted. Four policemen and three civilians had been killed in the suicide bombing.

Four terrorists were killed during a search operation carried out by security forces in Kulachi tehsil of Dera Ismail Khan on Aug 17.

It may be mentioned that law enforcement agencies have long pointed to the presence and growing activities of militants in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

Published in Dawn, August 25th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 25, 2019

ECP appointments

It appears to be purposefully moving towards a showdown with the opposition over certain provisions of the Constitution.
August 25, 2019

Blacklisting rumours

IT is by now sufficiently obvious that rumours of Pakistan having been ‘blacklisted’ by the regional affiliate ...
August 25, 2019

Davis Cup setback

THE International Tennis Federation’s decision to delay next month’s Davis Cup Asia Oceania Group I tennis tie...
Updated August 24, 2019

The PM’s frustration

No doubt, his remarks to the NYT are an expression of his frustration.
August 24, 2019

Renewable energy

THERE is some level of seriousness on the part of the government to encourage renewable energy, as is evident in the...
August 24, 2019

Banditry in Sindh

WHILE the banditry problem in Sindh, especially the province’s northern half, is indeed better than the chaotic...