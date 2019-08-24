DAWN.COM

Police restrained from arresting Safdar in case regarding scuffle with security personnel

Rana BilalUpdated August 24, 2019

The FIR of the case says that Mohammad Safdar snatched a baton from a policeman and tried to attack him with it. — DawnNewsTV/File
A sessions court in Lahore on Saturday restrained police from arresting retired Capt Mohammad Safdar, the husband of PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, after accepting his application for pre-arrest bail.

Police had on Wednesday booked Safdar and 14 PML-N workers for hurling threats at policemen during the court appearance of party leaders.

According to the FIR, on the court appearance of Maryam and Hamza Shahbaz, some 15 PML-N workers, including Safdar, hurled threats at policemen and interfered in their official work.

It said Safdar snatched a baton from a policeman and tried to attack him with it.

On Thursday, Safdar filed an application for pre-arrest bail in the sessions court, saying the FIR against him and other party workers had been registered "with mala fide intention and ulterior motive".

The PML-N workers were booked under Sections 186, 147, 149 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Additional Sessions Judge Tajammul Shahzad Chaudhry approved his interim pre-arrest bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000.

The judge directed the PML-N leader to appear at each hearing of the case and join the police investigation as and when required.

The court also sought a report of the case against Safdar from Islampura police station.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until Septemeber 7.

