PM Imran, German Chancellor Merkel discuss occupied Kashmir situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss India's actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian occupied Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

The prime minister on Friday said that India's actions are in direct contravention of United Nations Security Council resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments, Radio Pakistan reported.

The prime minister also highlighted the dire human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, including complete lockdown, blackout on all forms of communication and severe shortage of food and medicines.

He stressed that intensified Indian repression could result in massive loss of Kashmiri lives, which must be prevented at all costs.

Prime Minister Imran also underlined concerns about a 'false flag operation' staged by India or some other ill-conceived step on the LoC to divert the world's attention.

He emphasised that India's actions will have serious implications for peace and security in the region and the international community has the responsibility to act urgently.

Chancellor Angela Merkel reassured Prime Minister Imran that Germany is closely observing the situation. She also underlined the importance of de-escalation of tensions and resolution of issues peacefully.