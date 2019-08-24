DAWN.COM

August 24, 2019

India's ex-finance minister Arun Jaitley dies at 66

APAugust 24, 2019

In this Oct 7, 2016 file photo, India's then finance minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a panel discussion at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington. — AP/File
In this Oct 7, 2016 file photo, India's then finance minister Arun Jaitley speaks during a panel discussion at the World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings at IMF headquarters in Washington. — AP/File

Arun Jaitley, India's former finance minister and a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first-term cabinet, has died. He was 66.

A statement by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences announced Jaitley's death on Saturday. He was admitted to a New Delhi hospital two weeks ago after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Jaitley held the finance portfolio in Modi's Hindu nationalist-led government from 2014 through this year but chose not to run for re-election in May's polls because of poor health.

Jaitley was diabetic and had bariatric weight-loss surgery in 2014, received a kidney transplant in 2018 and travelled to the United States last January for unspecified medical care.

He got involved in politics as a student leader in the 1970s.

Comments (6)

Vikram Rover
Aug 24, 2019 12:46pm

R.I.P.

topbrass
Aug 24, 2019 12:49pm

RIP.

He has carved his name in history for successfully rolling out GST pan India and Demonetization.

Saurabh Bajaj
Aug 24, 2019 12:53pm

RIP !!

sangan patil
Aug 24, 2019 12:55pm

Miss you a lot Jaitley ji

Bk
Aug 24, 2019 12:56pm

He was a great leader and a wonderful human being. Great loss to India.

desi dimag
Aug 24, 2019 12:58pm

RIP, India will remember for your services.

