DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM orders quick removal of waste from Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated August 24, 2019

Email

Ali Zaidi apprises the prime minister on the Clean Karachi campaign’s progress. — APP
Ali Zaidi apprises the prime minister on the Clean Karachi campaign’s progress. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Intervening in the Karachi’s worsening cleanliness problem, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday issued directives for early removal of waste and garbage from the city, urging elected representatives of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to vehemently take part in the ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign.

“Karachi is a commercial hub of the country but past maladministration marred the traditional beauty of the ‘City of Quaid’ and made the life of people miserable. This situation must be eliminated on a permanent basis,” the prime minister said in a meeting with Minister For Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi at the Prime Minister Office (PMO) on Friday.

According the PMO, Prime Minister Khan took serious note of the shortage of garbage transfer stations in Karachi and issued directives for increasing their numbers under a comprehensive strategy to ensure proper disposal of waste in the metropolis. “The PTI’s members of national and provincial assemblies elected from Karachi should enthusiastically take part in clean Karachi campaign,” he said.

The minister for maritime affairs apprised the prime minister on the campaign’s progress.

It has been learnt that the war of words between Mr Zaidi, Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar and leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) compelled Prime Minister Khan to intervene into the situation.

The minister for maritime affairs took an initiative to clean the city without any assistance of the government and claimed that he could clean the city in two weeks.

However, PPP leaders recently accused Mr Zaidi for turning the situation bad to worse by lifting waste from the drains and placing it on the roadside.

Published in Dawn, August 24th, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hari
Aug 24, 2019 09:11am

Does this work need PM orders.? Too bad , when people Change ?

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 24, 2019 09:12am

Khan wants a clean Karachi; now! Kudos...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 24, 2019

The PM’s frustration

No doubt, his remarks to the NYT are an expression of his frustration.
August 24, 2019

Renewable energy

THERE is some level of seriousness on the part of the government to encourage renewable energy, as is evident in the...
August 24, 2019

Banditry in Sindh

WHILE the banditry problem in Sindh, especially the province’s northern half, is indeed better than the chaotic...
August 23, 2019

PBC’s challenge

AN interesting situation is shaping up at the apex court. The lawyers’ community, judging by the actions of its...
August 23, 2019

Banning medicine

AGAINST the backdrop of deteriorating Pakistan-India relations and talk of banning Indian imports, a proposal to ...
Updated August 23, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

Justice must be done, and be seen to be done. But the issue goes far beyond this one case.