DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 24, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM gives deputy commissioners, development authorities one month to identify benami properties

Sanaullah KhanAugust 24, 2019

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PID

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered all deputy commissioners and heads of development authorities to identify benami properties within their jurisdictions in a month, a notice issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday said.

"The prime minister in a meeting held on August 20 on benami properties stressed upon the implementation of the Benami Act, 2019 in order to harvest its true potential in the national and global contexts," read the notice, which was issued to all provincial chief secretaries.

"The deputy commissioners, being collectors and custodians of the land record have a key role in collection of property records," added the notice.

According to the notice, heads of development authorities throughout the provinces may also be directed to identify such properties through their own records and monitoring mechanisms.

The notice directed all deputy commissioners and heads of development authorities across the country to furnish a certificate at the end of their exercise verifying that no benami properties exist within their jurisdictions apart from the ones identified.

The notice warns that if a benami property is discovered at a later stage, the concerned deputy commissioner or head of development authority "may be liable to proceedings under relevant provisions of the Benami Act".

It directs that a complete report on the matter be submitted to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman with a copy sent to the PM Office by September 30.

The term benami refers to the practice of holding property/assets in the name of one person for the benefit of another. However, benami is often aimed at concealing ownership of assets acquired through illegal means, defrauding creditors, and/or evading payments of government fees, charges or taxes.

In July, the FBR had initiated proceedings against citizens who failed to declare their benami properties under the Assets Declarations Scheme, which expired on July 3.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PTI's one year in Punjab

PTI's one year in Punjab

The government's success in implementing its agenda will remain contingent on how it deals with its own contradictions.

Opinion

A missing link

A missing link

I.A. Rehman
The media and civil society organisations can strengthen the national campaign for the Kashmir cause.

Editorial

August 23, 2019

PBC’s challenge

AN interesting situation is shaping up at the apex court. The lawyers’ community, judging by the actions of its...
August 23, 2019

Banning medicine

AGAINST the backdrop of deteriorating Pakistan-India relations and talk of banning Indian imports, a proposal to ...
Updated August 23, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

Justice must be done, and be seen to be done. But the issue goes far beyond this one case.
Updated August 22, 2019

Restraining NAB

Until now, the government had been in total denial that it had any control over NAB’s ‘anti-graft’ drive.
August 22, 2019

Deficit declines

THE continuous declines being seen in the external-sector deficit of the country are perhaps a reason to believe ...
August 22, 2019

‘Dirty’ politics

THE sanitary situation in Karachi is far from perfect. To put it mildly, Pakistan’s largest city and economic ...