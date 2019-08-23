DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan to host Sri Lanka for limited over series

AFP | Dawn.comAugust 23, 2019

Email

Pakistani and Sri Lankan cricketers and officials pose for a photograph before the start of the third and final Twenty20 international match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on October 29, 2017. — AFP/File
Pakistani and Sri Lankan cricketers and officials pose for a photograph before the start of the third and final Twenty20 international match at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on October 29, 2017. — AFP/File

Pakistan will host Sri Lanka for six limited over internationals starting next month, the two cricket boards said on Friday, another step towards reviving international cricket in Pakistan after years of isolation.

In a joint statement, the cricket boards said the One Day International series will begin on September 27 in Karachi where they will play the other two ODI matches on September 29 and October 2.

The Sri Lankans will then move to Lahore for three T20 matches starting on October 5 and the final match will be on October 9, with the second match scheduled for October 7.

This will be Sri Lanka's second tour of Pakistan since their team bus was attacked during a Test match in Lahore in March 2009.

Eight years later, the Sri Lankans returned to Pakistan for a Twenty20 international in Lahore in October 2017.

The two boards said the teams were due to play two Test matches in October and follow it up with the six shorter form matches in December, but decided to swap them.

The dates and the venue for the two Tests were not announced, but Sri Lanka's Sports minister Harin Fernando told reporters in Colombo on Thursday that the Tests will not be in Pakistan.

Citing safety fears, Fernando said two Tests could instead be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where Pakistan has held many of its home series. Since the 2009 attacks, a majority of international teams have refused to tour Pakistan over security fears, forcing Pakistan to play their home matches at neutral venues.

But since hosting Zimbabwe for a limited over series in 2015, Pakistan have been gradually normalising cricket activities and have also hosted matches for its professional Twenty20 league for the past three years.

They have also hosted a World XI and the West Indies for limited over matches in 2017 and 2018.

Series schedule:

  • 27 Sep - 1st ODI, Karachi
  • 29 Sep - 2nd ODI, Karachi
  • 2 Oct - 3rd ODI, Karachi
  • 5 Oct - 1st T20I, Lahore
  • 7 Oct - 2nd T20I, Lahore
  • 9 Oct - 3rd T20I, Lahore

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
jiju
Aug 23, 2019 09:53pm

Great news. Cricket will inshaAllah return.

Recommend 0
narendranath paul
Aug 23, 2019 09:53pm

Only two stadium in Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Hari
Aug 23, 2019 09:59pm

Sri Lanka Cricket players very dare and all the best for cricket series.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PTI's one year in Punjab

PTI's one year in Punjab

The government's success in implementing its agenda will remain contingent on how it deals with its own contradictions.

Opinion

A missing link

A missing link

I.A. Rehman
The media and civil society organisations can strengthen the national campaign for the Kashmir cause.

Editorial

August 23, 2019

PBC’s challenge

AN interesting situation is shaping up at the apex court. The lawyers’ community, judging by the actions of its...
August 23, 2019

Banning medicine

AGAINST the backdrop of deteriorating Pakistan-India relations and talk of banning Indian imports, a proposal to ...
Updated August 23, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

Justice must be done, and be seen to be done. But the issue goes far beyond this one case.
Updated August 22, 2019

Restraining NAB

Until now, the government had been in total denial that it had any control over NAB’s ‘anti-graft’ drive.
August 22, 2019

Deficit declines

THE continuous declines being seen in the external-sector deficit of the country are perhaps a reason to believe ...
August 22, 2019

‘Dirty’ politics

THE sanitary situation in Karachi is far from perfect. To put it mildly, Pakistan’s largest city and economic ...