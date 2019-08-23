DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

CEC refuses to administer oath to govt's ECP nominees; PPP lauds decision

Nadir GuramaniAugust 23, 2019

Email

Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza. — Photo courtesy of ECP
Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza. — Photo courtesy of ECP

Chief Election Commissioner retired Justice Sardar Mohammad Raza on Friday refused to administer the oath to newly appointed members of the Election Commission of Pakistan, informed sources told DawnNewsTV.

Earlier on Thursday, President Dr Arif Alvi had appointed Khalid Mahmood Siddiqui and Munir Ahmad Khan Kakar as ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan, respectively.

The commissioner has formally informed the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs about his decision. He cited a violation of Article 213 and 214 of the Constitution in the process of the two appointments as the basis for his decision.

Later in the day, PPP leader Raza Rabbani lauded the chief election commissioner for his decision. He said that Justice Raza has prevented a violation of the Constitution. He said that the decision against administrating the oath was in line with the Constitution and that the decision would uphold the credibility of the ECP.

The ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan — Abdul Ghaffar Soomro and retired Justice Shakeel Baloch — had retired in January and, under the law, the positions were to be filled within 45 days.

In March this year — after the government had already missed the deadline of making the appointments — the prime minister had sent three names for each of the vacancies to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

After several exchanges of nominations and amendments of the lists, the government and the opposition had exchanged lists of their final nominees during a meeting of the parliamentary panel on the appointment of ECP members held on June 14. The committee then held a meeting on June 19 with the aim to finalise one name each from Sindh and Balochistan for ECP members.

However, no consensus could be developed and the issue remained in a deadlock, with both the government and the opposition insisting on having a member of their choice from Sindh and giving the right to pick a member from Balochistan to the other.

Though the Constitution is silent on the way forward in case of such a stalemate in the parliamentary committee with equal representation of the government and the opposition, both sides have already hinted at approaching the Supreme Court on the issue.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (6)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Shakoor khan
Aug 23, 2019 07:51pm

Good decision of chief election commissioner

Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 23, 2019 07:53pm

I wish more people in Pakistan would uphold the rule of law. Unfortunately very few.

Recommend 0
Khaled
Aug 23, 2019 07:58pm

Great.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Aug 23, 2019 08:19pm

Law is above all...?

Recommend 0
Nisar Ahmed
Aug 23, 2019 08:19pm

Good decision by CEC.

Recommend 0
Zainab Khan
Aug 23, 2019 08:30pm

CEC is a crook we all know.Gets allowances from ppp as well as pmln.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

PTI's one year in Punjab

PTI's one year in Punjab

The government's success in implementing its agenda will remain contingent on how it deals with its own contradictions.

Opinion

A missing link

A missing link

I.A. Rehman
The media and civil society organisations can strengthen the national campaign for the Kashmir cause.

Editorial

August 23, 2019

PBC’s challenge

AN interesting situation is shaping up at the apex court. The lawyers’ community, judging by the actions of its...
August 23, 2019

Banning medicine

AGAINST the backdrop of deteriorating Pakistan-India relations and talk of banning Indian imports, a proposal to ...
Updated August 23, 2019

Justice for Qandeel

Justice must be done, and be seen to be done. But the issue goes far beyond this one case.
Updated August 22, 2019

Restraining NAB

Until now, the government had been in total denial that it had any control over NAB’s ‘anti-graft’ drive.
August 22, 2019

Deficit declines

THE continuous declines being seen in the external-sector deficit of the country are perhaps a reason to believe ...
August 22, 2019

‘Dirty’ politics

THE sanitary situation in Karachi is far from perfect. To put it mildly, Pakistan’s largest city and economic ...