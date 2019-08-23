DAWN.COM

SC wraps up petitions on judge video controversy; detailed verdict to be issued shortly

Dawn.com | Haseeb BhattiUpdated August 23, 2019

A screengrab from a video shown by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at a press conference shows judge Arshad Malik (R) in conversation with PML-N supporter Nasir Butt (L). — DawnNewsTV/File
A screengrab from a video shown by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at a press conference shows judge Arshad Malik (R) in conversation with PML-N supporter Nasir Butt (L). — DawnNewsTV/File

The Supreme Court on Friday wrapped up a set of petitions on a video leak scandal involving former accountability court judge Arshad Malik, saying that a detailed verdict would be issued shortly to elaborate the top court's stance.

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced the verdict. He said that five main issues were discussed; among them was the possible impact of the video — if proven to be authentic — on the ruling by judge Malik in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference that had put away former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Judge Malik, in Dec 2018, had handed the ousted premier seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia reference. He, however, had acquitted him in a second reference related to Flagship Investments.

Nawaz is currently incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat jail while his sentence in the Avenfield corruption reference — which he was convicted in on July 6 last year — has been suspended.

Last month, at an explosive press conference, Nawaz's daughter and PML-N leader Maryam had shared a video containing an alleged confession by judge Malik that he had been pressurised and blackmailed to convict her father in the Al-Azizia reference.

Judge Malik, however, has denied the allegations.

Amid the controversy, the IHC removed judge Malik from his post last month and a day earlier, the high court repatriated him to his parent department, the Lahore High Court (LHC), so that disciplinary proceedings could be initiated against him.

'Is govt protecting judge?'

The petitions filed by Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza, Sohail Akhtar and Tariq Asad had sought the constitution of a probe committee or a judicial commission to look into matter.

A three-member bench of the apex court, comprising Chief Justice Khosa, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the petitions.

Malik's repatriation to LHC on Thursday came on the heels of the SC's August 20 hearing in which the court had termed the conduct of the judge "shameful" and asked why the law ministry had not transferred him back to the LHC.

The apex court had observed that it appeared that the law ministry was giving refuge to the controversial judge.

Read: Is govt protecting video tape scandal judge, wonders CJP

The top court had reserved its verdict on the petitions after an assurance was extended by Attorney General Anwar Mansoor that Malik would be repatriated to the LHC.

Video leak controversy

On July 6, Maryam opened a Pandora’s box with a startling claim that the judge "confessed" he had been "pressurised and blackmailed" to convict her father in the Al-Azizia reference. A video containing the judge's alleged confession during his conversation with a 'sympathiser' of the PML-N, Nasir Butt, was screened during a hurriedly called presser at the party’s provincial headquarters in Model Town.

The next day, in a press release, the judge had denied being under any pressure, but admitted that Nasir Butt was an acquaintance.

Read: No pressure on me to convict Nawaz, says judge Arshad Malik; calls videos 'fake, lies'

Later, on July 11, the judge sent a letter to IHC acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq in which he said that the videos shared by Maryam were fake. He also filed an affidavit before the IHC chief justice along with his letter.

Justice Farooq perused the letter but decided to relieve judge Malik without conducting an inquiry since he was an official of the subordinate judiciary of the LHC. He directed the IHC registrar office to write a letter to the law ministry regarding relieving judge Malik of his post and repatriating him to the parent department, the LHC.

Read: Maryam calls for Al-Azizia verdict to be declared void following judge Malik's removal

Shortly after this decision was announced, Maryam called for the verdict in the Al Azizia reference against her father to be declared void.

On Thursday, the judge was repatriated to the LHC.

On the other hand, the video controversy continued to make news as Maryam released two more video clips "in support" of the first one.

