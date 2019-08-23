Nacta slaps ban on two more organisations
RAWALPINDI: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) has declared two more outfits — Hizbul Ahrar and Balochistan Raaji Ajoi-R-Sangar (BRAS) — proscribed organisations under Section 11-B of the Anti-Terrorism Act, putting their members and activities under surveillance.
According to a source, the interior ministry has placed the two organisations on the list of proscribed outfits. Seventy-one such organisations are already on the list.
Jamaatul Dawa was declared proscribed organisation in March, along with its several affiliates.
Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation was proscribed in March and its two affiliates in May. Pak-Turk International Education Foundation was proscribed in April.
A security official said the ongoing operation against the proscribed organisations would continue till the achievement of results under the National Action Plan.
Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2019
