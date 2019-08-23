DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 23, 2019

Nacta slaps ban on two more organisations

Mohammad AsgharUpdated August 23, 2019

he Nat­i­o­nal Counter Terrorism Aut­­h­ority (Nacta) has dec­lared two more outfits — Hizbul Ahrar and Baloch­istan Raaji Ajoi-R-Sangar (BRAS) — proscribed orga­nisations under Section 11-B of the Anti-Terrorism Act, putting their members and activities under surveillance. — Photo courtesy Nacta Facebook
RAWALPINDI: The Nat­i­o­nal Counter Terrorism Aut­­h­ority (Nacta) has dec­lared two more outfits — Hizbul Ahrar and Baloch­istan Raaji Ajoi-R-Sangar (BRAS) — proscribed orga­nisations under Section 11-B of the Anti-Terrorism Act, putting their members and activities under surveillance.

According to a source, the interior ministry has placed the two organisations on the list of proscribed outfits. Seventy-one such organisations are already on the list.

Jamaatul Dawa was dec­lared proscribed organisation in March, along with its several affiliates.

Falah-i-Insaniyat Founda­tion was proscribed in March and its two affiliates in May. Pak-Turk Interna­tional Education Founda­tion was proscribed in April.

A security official said the ongoing operation against the proscribed organisations would continue till the achievement of results under the National Action Plan.

Published in Dawn, August 23rd, 2019

