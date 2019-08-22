DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 23, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

UN experts urge India to end 'collective punishment' in Kashmir

AFPUpdated August 22, 2019

Email

Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock in Jammu on August 7, 2019. — AFP/File
Security personnel stand guard at a roadblock in Jammu on August 7, 2019. — AFP/File

A group of UN human rights experts on Thursday urged India to end the communications blackout imposed on Kashmir, warning it amounted to “collective punishment” and risked exacerbating regional tensions.

They voiced alarm over the measures imposed by India since it revoked autonomous rule in occupied Kashmir on Aug 5, including a near-total communications blackout.

Read more: 'We won't give an inch': India faces defiance in 'Kashmir's Gaza'

“The shutdown of the internet and telecommunication networks, without justification from the government, are inconsistent with the fundamental norms of necessity and proportionality,” the five experts, who are independent and do not speak for the world body, said in a statement.

“The blackout is a form of collective punishment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, without even a pretext of a precipitating offence,” they said, describing the restrictions imposed as “intrinsically disproportionate”.

The experts also voiced concern about the curfew imposed across the region, with “massive numbers of troops (brought in) to enforce restrictions on the freedom of movement and of peaceful assembly, particularly in the Kashmir Valley.”

Kashmir has waged a three-decade long armed rebellion against Indian rule with tens of thousands of lives, mostly civilians, lost in the conflict.

Ahead of its August 5 announcement, India rushed tens of thousands of extra troops to the restive region to join 500,000 already in the valley, and imposed a strict clampdown fearing further unrest.

According to security and government forces, at least 4,000 people have been detained in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The UN experts said they had received information suggesting an increase in arrests of political figures, journalists, human rights activists, protesters and others.

And they said they were deeply concerned by reports that security forces have been conducting night raids on private homes, rounding up young people.

“Such detentions could constitute serious human rights violations,” the experts said, calling on the authorities to thoroughly investigate all such allegations and to ensure that any confirmed perpetrators are held responsible.

They also expressed grave concern over allegations that the whereabouts of some of those detained was unknown, warning of “the general heightened risk of enforced disappearances, which may proliferate against the backdrop of mass arrests and restricted access to the internet and other communications networks”.

They also noted the “excessive use of force against protesters, including the use of live ammunition.”

"India has the responsibility to use the minimum force necessary when policing protests," the experts said, insisting that deadly force could only be used as a “last resort and to protect life."

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
RAja Raman
Aug 22, 2019 11:36pm

Is there anybody left, who still have to give their opinion ?

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A missing link

A missing link

The media and civil society organisations can strengthen the national campaign for the Kashmir cause.

Editorial

Updated August 22, 2019

Restraining NAB

Until now, the government had been in total denial that it had any control over NAB’s ‘anti-graft’ drive.
August 22, 2019

Deficit declines

THE continuous declines being seen in the external-sector deficit of the country are perhaps a reason to believe ...
August 22, 2019

‘Dirty’ politics

THE sanitary situation in Karachi is far from perfect. To put it mildly, Pakistan’s largest city and economic ...
Updated August 21, 2019

Another term for the army chief

The extension of tenure given to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had been predicted by many observers.
Updated August 21, 2019

Trump’s efforts

Historically, the Americans have only woken up and rushed to the region when the two neighbours have been on the brink.
August 21, 2019

More than statistics

TODAY, the second International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, represents an...