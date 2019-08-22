DAWN.COM

August 22, 2019

ITF postpones India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie to November

AP | ReutersAugust 22, 2019

Pakistani tennis player Aisam Qureshi. — AFP/File
India's Davis Cup tie against Pakistan at Islamabad next month has been postponed to November under “exceptional circumstances” after a security review, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday.

The All India Tennis Association had last week written to the ITF asking them to shift the tie to a neutral venue or postpone it until political tensions simmer down between the bitter neighbours.

Islamabad was to host the series on September 14-15 on grass courts.

“Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie,” ITF said in a statement.

“The committee concluded that this is an exceptional circumstance while the first priority of the ITF is the safety and security of athletes, officials and spectators.

“The tie has been rescheduled for November, with the exact dates to be confirmed by the Committee no later than Sept. 9.”

"The ITF will continue to monitor the situation in Pakistan and the Davis Cup Committee will re-convene to re-examine the security situation in advance of the tie.”

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
Sport

Comments

SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 22, 2019 08:44pm

A sign of things to come.

joe
Aug 22, 2019 09:14pm

Following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent expert security advisors, the Davis Cup Committee has taken the decision to postpone the Davis Cup Asia/Oceania Group I tie,” Security is concern. Now how about SL cricket teams visit due to this very factor.

Gagan Deep
Aug 22, 2019 09:24pm

Well well well. Soon it might be shifted out of country as well.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Aug 22, 2019 09:52pm

Under the current prevailing on-the-ground circumstances in South Asia, what other options does the helpless, spineless, useless and hopeless International Tennis Federation or ITF as commonly known, can do to save its skin, avoid friendly fire, remain afloat, prove its authority, look busy and remain in the media limelight?

