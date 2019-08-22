DAWN.COM

August 22, 2019

'Pakistan on short list of 5G-ready countries with Zong's successful trial'

Javed HussainUpdated August 22, 2019

PTA Chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa, IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Zong Chairman and CEO Wang Hua, Chinese Embassy Economic &amp; Commercial Counsellor Wang Zhihua &amp; WiTribe Chairman Hassan Bukhari.pictured at the event held in Islamabad on Thursday to conduct the 5G trial. — CMPak
PTA Chairman Amir Azeem Bajwa, IT Secretary Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Zong Chairman and CEO Wang Hua, Chinese Embassy Economic & Commercial Counsellor Wang Zhihua & WiTribe Chairman Hassan Bukhari.pictured at the event held in Islamabad on Thursday to conduct the 5G trial. — CMPak

China Mobile Pakistan (CMPak, popularly known as Zong) on Thursday successfully conducted 5G trials in Pakistan, a press release issued by the company said.

By doing so, Zong has become "the first and only operator to officially test 5G services in the country", the statement added.

"This success marks an important milestone in Pakistan's telecom sector," said Zong CEO Wang Hua at an event in Islamabad held to conduct the test.

"5G will herald a new era in Pakistan's social and economic sectors," said Hua.

According to the handout, "Zong believes that 5G will bring more profound and long-term changes to Pakistan's economic transformation, social progress, and people's livelihood improvement in future. It is expected that 5G will have an impact on health care, agriculture and education."

The Zong CEO also announced that the company will establish a 5G innovation centre in Pakistan in collaboration with Huawei, for which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed at the event.

He reminded the audience that five years ago, it was CMPak that had first brought 4G technology to Pakistan. Hua said that the introduction of 5G services is an important pillar to meet future technological needs.

PTA chairman retired Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa also spoke on the occasion. "The country will soon be able to enjoy 5G services which will be introduced for commercial purposes," he said.

He said that the Authority was making efforts in this regard and recognises that the introduction of 5G services would bring in a technological revolution.

Information Technology and Telecommunication Division Secretary Shoaib Siddiqui lauded the efforts by PTA and congratulated CMPak on becoming the first to have the achievement under their belt.

“I would like to take this moment in congratulating Zong for becoming the first Pakistani telecommunications operator to have successfully conducted the 5G trial and putting Pakistan on a short-list of countries which are 5G ready,” he said.

"Zong is an important part of the ties that bind the two countries together," added Siddiqui.

The IT secretary said that the government aims to bring in other major developments via the Information Technology sector as well. "It is the right of every Pakistani to be able to compete in terms of technology with the developed countries of the world," he added.

Comments (16)

Rizwan
Aug 22, 2019 07:46pm

Proud of you ......well done

Recommend 0
Hansi
Aug 22, 2019 07:50pm

great news.. please rollout the 5 g as fast as possible.. 5 g is very important futur technology.. its key technology for economic success.

Recommend 0
SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 22, 2019 07:54pm

Just give employments to the relatives of the rulers and their recommended personnel and get going at your dictated terms and conditions for the monopoly business.

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
Aug 22, 2019 08:09pm

Zong CEO says the company will establish a 5G research centre in collaboration with the government of Pakistan. Very important. Japanese surgeons do surgery in other countries by robotics using G5. Pakistanis need to learn the system.

Recommend 0
Osman Karim Khara
Aug 22, 2019 08:13pm

@Hansi, .... The key technology is nano technology.

Recommend 0
Rana Talukdar
Aug 22, 2019 08:13pm

Congratulation pakistan, u r ahead of India introducing 5G.

Recommend 0
Babur
Aug 22, 2019 08:14pm

Once 5g gets rolled out into Pakistani homes and government services, the Chinese will have all personal data of each 5G user. Companies like Zong are subject to the will of the Chinese state in terms of procuring data at will. Users beware!

Recommend 0
Sudhir
Aug 22, 2019 08:20pm

And what about health hazard? Testing health issues on pakistani citizen

Recommend 0
Jo
Aug 22, 2019 08:28pm

@Rana Talukdar, It is not rolled out but just trials. Trials in India were done long time back.

Recommend 0
Zak
Aug 22, 2019 08:29pm

@Rana Talukdar, You were ALWAYS light years ahead.

Recommend 0
Chaman
Aug 22, 2019 08:41pm

Yeah, no one believe China on 5G now, as they still user data. Off course, no problem in Pakistan

Recommend 0
Solomon The King
Aug 22, 2019 08:46pm

in reality even 4G speed is equal to 2G: the quality of networks has always been an issue in Pakistan. Data download/upload speed is not as much as these companies claim

Recommend 0
Bishnu
Aug 22, 2019 08:47pm

Congratulations Pakistan great achievement in 5g .... Pakistan is ahead of India in IT

Recommend 0
Abdur
Aug 22, 2019 08:55pm

Hurry up. Make Pakistan great.

Recommend 0
Zakra Bi
Aug 22, 2019 09:22pm

@SHAHID SATTAR , the business model you are referring to was the hallmark of PMLN and the PPP. The current govt does not operate this way and most of the intellectuals know this.

Recommend 0
Javed
Aug 22, 2019 09:28pm

Good

Recommend 0

