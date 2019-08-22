DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

IHC repatriates judge Arshad Malik to Lahore High Court for disciplinary proceedings

Inamullah KhattakAugust 22, 2019

Email

Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik. — DawnNewsTV
Former accountability court judge Arshad Malik. — DawnNewsTV

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday repatriated former accountability court judge Arshad Malik, who is at the centre of a video leak scandal that grabbed headlines last month, to his parent department, the Lahore High Court, for the initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him.

The IHC on July 12 had removed Judge Malik from his post amid a controversy surrounding a leaked videotape showing his purported confession that he had been “pressurised and blackmailed” to convict ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

The judge had denied the allegations, saying there was no pressure on him to convict Sharif and that the videos shown by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz of his alleged confession at a press conference were "fake and based on lies".

A notification issued by the IHC today stated that the disclosures and admissions made by Judge Malik in his press release issued on July 07 — a day after Maryam's presser — and in an affidavit he submitted to the IHC on July 11 to deny the allegations against him, prima facie "constitute acts of misconduct and violation of the code of conduct, which warrant initiation of disciplinary proceedings against him".

Due to the above reasons, the notification further said, the IHC chief justice has issued orders to place Judge Malik under suspension and repatriate him to the LHC with immediate effect, "for disciplinary proceedings to be conducted in accordance with law".

VideoLeak
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A missing link

A missing link

The media and civil society organisations can strengthen the national campaign for the Kashmir cause.

Editorial

Updated August 22, 2019

Restraining NAB

Until now, the government had been in total denial that it had any control over NAB’s ‘anti-graft’ drive.
August 22, 2019

Deficit declines

THE continuous declines being seen in the external-sector deficit of the country are perhaps a reason to believe ...
August 22, 2019

‘Dirty’ politics

THE sanitary situation in Karachi is far from perfect. To put it mildly, Pakistan’s largest city and economic ...
Updated August 21, 2019

Another term for the army chief

The extension of tenure given to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had been predicted by many observers.
Updated August 21, 2019

Trump’s efforts

Historically, the Americans have only woken up and rushed to the region when the two neighbours have been on the brink.
August 21, 2019

More than statistics

TODAY, the second International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, represents an...