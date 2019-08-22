DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Multan court rejects request by Qandeel Baloch's parents to pardon her killers

Taser SubhaniUpdated August 22, 2019

Email

Social media star Qandeel Baloch was murdered for "honour" by her brothers in 2016. — Photo: DawnNewsTV
Social media star Qandeel Baloch was murdered for "honour" by her brothers in 2016. — Photo: DawnNewsTV

A trial court in Multan on Thursday rejected a request by the parents of slain social media star Qandeel Baloch to pardon her brothers, who are accused of killing her.

Baloch's brother Waseem had strangled her to death in the name of “honour” at their house in 2016. He later confessed to have killed her because she allegedly “brought dishonour to the Baloch name” with her risque videos and statements posted on social media. Her brother Aslam Shaheen was also nominated in the case.

The social media celebrity's parents, Muhammad Azeem and Anwar Bibi, had on Wednesday submitted an affidavit in the local trial court, saying they had forgiven the killers and the case against their sons should be thrown out.

They had argued that since the Anti-Honour Killing Laws (Criminal Amendment Bill), 2015 — which bars pardoning killers in such cases — was passed several months after the murder of their daughter, it could not be applied in this case. They had also denied the allegation that Baloch was killed for the sake of honour.

As the affidavit was taken up by the model court today, Baloch's parents informed District and Sessions Judge Imran Shafi that they had forgiven their sons "in the name of Allah".

The judge asked them whether they were only pardoning their sons and not all the accused in the murder case, to which the parents responded in affirmative.

Judge Shafi informed them that he would decide their request after examining whether law grants them the right to pardon the killers or not.

"Do you realise what impact your pardon will have on the other accused in the case?" the judge went on to ask, addressing Baloch's parents.

The court later dismissed Baloch's parents' application to pardon their sons, with the judge saying the case regarding murder in the name of 'honour' would be decided once the testimonies of all witnesses have been recorded.

The accused in the case, including cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi, were present in the hearing today. After Qavi informed the court that he leads prayers in Jhang on Fridays, the court adjourned the hearing of the case until August 24, when the statements of more witnesses will be recorded.

In January 2017, the Muzaffarabad (Multan) police had lodged a First Information Report under Section 213 of the Pakistan Penal Code against Baloch's parents on the complaint of assistant sub-inspector Allah Ditta, the investigation officer, in which it was stated that Baloch's parents recorded their statements in court on Jan 19 and a few days later, on Jan 25, they submitted an affidavit. He said they had retracted their earlier statement against their elder son Aslam and there was a likelihood that they would do so in the case of the main accused Waseem, Baloch's younger brother, as well.

The IO further stated that he had seen Baloch's parents receiving an envelope (allegedly containing cash) from Aslam Shaheen outside the court. Aslam was quoted as saying at the time: "I have fulfilled their demand. Now they should record their statement in the court in my favour."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
jssidhoo
Aug 22, 2019 03:14pm

Good

Recommend 0
Abrar Khan
Aug 22, 2019 03:15pm

A decision on just.

Recommend 0
Nomi Goraya
Aug 22, 2019 03:16pm

State must act if we really want to end this so called "Honor Killing" from Punjab in particular and Pakistan in general. Very good decision by courts there is no space of honor killing even in religion which give total freedom to woman to make choice about her life and is strictly against using women as commodity

Recommend 0
Pakman
Aug 22, 2019 03:16pm

These honour killings should not be a pardoned offence, as these murders are pre-meditated and deserve capital punishment; Islam does not allow for such offences to be pardonable.

Recommend 0
Jehengir khan
Aug 22, 2019 03:18pm

Great step taken by court....justice must be served.....now some maulanas will start crying that court is acting against Islam....

Recommend 0
Bts
Aug 22, 2019 03:34pm

Courts in Pakistan can’t give justice, and the people working there, are time wasters and scammers.

Recommend 0
Newborn
Aug 22, 2019 03:38pm

Good.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Aug 22, 2019 03:41pm

Good move. Killers need to be sentenced like killers.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A missing link

A missing link

The media and civil society organisations can strengthen the national campaign for the Kashmir cause.

Editorial

Updated August 22, 2019

Restraining NAB

Until now, the government had been in total denial that it had any control over NAB’s ‘anti-graft’ drive.
August 22, 2019

Deficit declines

THE continuous declines being seen in the external-sector deficit of the country are perhaps a reason to believe ...
August 22, 2019

‘Dirty’ politics

THE sanitary situation in Karachi is far from perfect. To put it mildly, Pakistan’s largest city and economic ...
Updated August 21, 2019

Another term for the army chief

The extension of tenure given to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had been predicted by many observers.
Updated August 21, 2019

Trump’s efforts

Historically, the Americans have only woken up and rushed to the region when the two neighbours have been on the brink.
August 21, 2019

More than statistics

TODAY, the second International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, represents an...