Today's Paper | August 22, 2019

Brazil’s president blames NGOs for Amazon fire

ReutersUpdated August 22, 2019

A tract of the Amazon jungle burning as it is being cleared by loggers and farmers in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil on August 20. — Reuters
SAO PAULO: Brazil’s right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accused non-governmental organisations of setting wildfires in the Amazon rainforest to damage his government’s image after he cut their funding.

Bolsonaro, who has shocked environmentalists with plans to open the Amazon to business interests, said NGOs could be behind the record number of wildfires this year, although he presented no evidence to backup his claim.

Bolsonaro said “everything indicates” that NGOs are going to the Amazon to “set fire” to the forest. When asked if he had evidence to back up his claims, he said he had “no written plan,” adding “that’s not how it’s done.”

Bolsonaro said the slashing of NGO funding by his government could be a motive for them burning down the forest as they seek to bring his government into disrepute.

“Crime exists,” he said during a Facebook Live broadcast. “These people are missing the money.” Bolsonaro’s latest comments enraged environmentalists, who are increasingly concerned by his administration’s attitudes towards the world’s largest rainforest, a vital bulwark against climate change. Brazil is home to more than half of the Amazon.

“This is a sick statement, a pitiful statement,” said Marcio Astrini, Greenpeace Brazil’s public policy coordinator. “Increased deforestation and burning are the result of his anti-environmental policy.” Bolsonaro, a longtime sceptic of environmental concerns, wants to open the Amazon to more agriculture and mining, and has told other countries worried about rising deforestation since he took office to mind their own business.

Congressman Nilto Tatto, leader of the lower house environment caucus, said Bolsonaro’s “stunning” attack on the NGOs was a smoke screen to hide his dismantling of Brazil’s environmental protections built up over 30 years.

Bolsonaro on Wednesday said the administration is working to control fires currently raging in the Amazon rainforest, which have reached a record number this year. Brazil’s space research center, INPE, has detected 72,843 fires so far in 2019.

When asked about the spread of uncontrolled fires, Bolsonaro has brushed off criticism, saying it is the time of the year of the “queimada” or burn, when farmers use fire to clear land.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2019

