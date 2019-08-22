DAWN.COM

China welcomes Bajwa’s appointment for another term

APPUpdated August 22, 2019

Pakistan Army under the leadership of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests as well as peace and stability in the region, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday. — AFP/File
BEIJING: Pakistan Army under the leadership of Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests as well as peace and stability in the region, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

“We believe [that] under the leadership of Gen Bajwa, Pakistan Army will continue to make contributions to upholding Pakistan’s sovereignty and security interests and regional peace and stability,” foreign ministry’s spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while commenting on the appointment of Gen Bajwa as chief of the army staff for another term of three years.

“We have noticed this decision by the Pakistani government. General Bajwa is an extraordinary leader of Pakistan Army,” he added.

Mr Geng said Gen Bajwa was a sincere and old friend of the Chinese government and the army and he had made positive contributions to relations between China and Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Gen Bajwa inaugurated Urea Formaldehyde Moul­ding Compound (UFMC) Plant at Wah Nobel Chemicals Factory, adds our correspondent in Taxila.

The plant completed in record time of eight months is equipped with the latest and most economical silver catalyst technology, which will reduce its production cost.

The COAS also paid a visit to the display centre of Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF), where new defence products developed by the POF were showcased.

He highlighted the need for adopting proactive approach to enter into joint ventures with other countries as well as private sector, bringing diversification to its product range.

The army chief also visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), where he was apprised of the defence products manufacturing facilities including the upgrade of various tanks and armed personnel carriers (APCs).

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2019

