Demos planned in NY during Modi’s visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minster Imran Khan decided on Wednesday that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) would organise massive protests in New York during Indian premier Narendra Modi’s coming visit to United States to give him a global backlash over his government’s unlawful decision to strip Occupied Jammu of autonomy and tyranny of Indian armed forces on innocent Kashmiris.

According to the PTI’s central media department, there will be intense protests on the occasion of Mr Modi’s arrival in New York next month to attend a session of United Nations General Assembly.

Prime Minister Khan has issued directives to the PTI’s foreign chapters to prepare to stage a protest in New York during Mr Modi’s arrival. The instructions were given during a meeting of PTI Office of International Chapters secretary Dr Abdullah Riar with Mr Khan.

The situation in the aftermath of the prime minister’s recent visit to the US was also discussed in the meeting. Dr Riar gave a briefing to Prime Minister Khan on the activities of the PTI in the US.

Prime Minister Khan also directed Mr Riar to mobilise Pakistani community in the US and human rights organisations against Indian barbarism in Occupied Kashmir

Prime Minister Khan is also going to the US to attend the UN General Assembly session and would address the world forum on Aug 27, a day after his Indian counterpart Modi’s speech there.

Meanwhile, the government has decided to open all government and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) rest houses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for public.

The decision to open its rest houses for public in KP was taken in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Khan at Prime Minister House. The meeting was attended among others by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

When contacted, PTDC Managing Director Intikhab Alam said there was no bar on handing over PTDC rest houses to the KP government and there was no need of any liquidation process in this regard.

“It is a government-to-government deal therefore there is no need to meet liquidation process,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan also chaired a meeting to review progress on the civil service reforms and issued directives for accelerating the process for introduction of these reforms.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2019