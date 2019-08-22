Displacement continues as Sutlej keeps on swelling

KASUR/SAHIWAL: Displacement of villagers and livestock in Kasur continued on Wednesday, as the Sutlej went on swelling for the third consecutive day here in Ganda Singhwala locality, its adjacent villages and hamlets owing to the water released from the Indian Punjab.

The water discharge at Ganda Singh had increased to 12,000 cusecs during the last 24 hours. The discharge of water at Talwar post was 45,000 cusecs on Tuesday that had increased to 58,000 cusecs on Wednesday evening. According to the flood plan prepared by the district administration, villages including Dona Malkana, Anoki, Kassoki, Masteki, Bangladesh, Bedian Usman, Mabboki, Hakuwala, Natheki, Banbodla Khurd, Banbodla Kalan, Ratnewala, Thathi Farid, Sherewala, Sheikh Umad Nau, Thathi Usman, Attar Singhwala, Jalloki, Hastwala, Mamoke Mehmood, Manuwala, Kalangir, Juggian, Dhoopsari, Kot Sundhar Singh, Mamoke Sharif, Mahiwala, Saifalianwala and Bhikiwind would be at risk in case of low-level flood. As the quantum of water will turn into low-level flood, the administration has started evacuating people and livestock from these villages.

Over 1,000 people have been shifted to safe place, including base camp and other relief camps.

Some villagers have complained that the district disaster management is allegedly ignoring certain villages while it is focussing on some particular points where political figures and bureaucrats visit.

In Sahiwal, four police stations staff monitoring 70 high-alert villages

Ali Raza, Muhammad Din and Mubashar Ahmed of Ather Singh village say water can enter their fields and streets any time because a major part of embankment is missing. They say the matter had been brought into the notice of irrigation department but in vain. They have demanded that the government build an embankment on an emergency basis to save their lives and properties.

The situation got somewhat tense between the residents of Bangladesh and adjoining village Kamalpura on Wednesday. The Bangladesh locality got isolated due to water as it had flowed into their houses. The residents of Bangladesh wanted to demolish the small bridges (pulis) so that the water moves to next locality — Kamalpura.

A large number of villagers gathered at the scene, forcing the local administration to intervene.

In Sahiwal, around 70 villages have been put on high alert across both sides of the Sutlej by the Pakpattan district administration.

Reports say there is 51,651 and 33,000 cusec feet water flow at upstream and downstream respectively in the Sutlej and at Head Sulaimanki during Wednesday noon.

Dawn has learnt that flood warning messages are being conveyed to locals through mosques, Rescue 1122, police, health, revenue and irrigation staff.

Talking to the media after visiting Pir Ghani, Maleeka Taroo and Baba Farid Bridge,

District Police Officer Ibadat Nisar has said four SHOs, one DSP and 250 police officials from four police stations are actively watching flood situation in high-alert villages. Arifwala AC Syed Asif Shah has also visited different villages.

Locals told the media that high flow of the river is causing erosion in four villages of Chak Dad Balooch Koray Shah Zarian, Abadi Chak Mociyain, Chak Budhan Shah, Chak Merain Shahil located at the left bank of the Ravi. Many residents have evacuated their livestock from the river bed.

Published in Dawn, August 22nd, 2019