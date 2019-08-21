Telenor Pakistan offers to pay $224.6m for licence renewal
Telecom giant Telenor Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it has offered to pay $224.6 million to the government "under protest" for licence renewal purposes.
The licences, which Telenor and Jazz had acquired in 2004 through an auction at a cost of $291m or approximately Rs17 billion then, expired over two months ago on May 25. The government had demanded a sum of $450m apiece by August 21 from both companies in order for them to renew their licences. The figure apparently has been calculated using the spectrum auctions that took place in 2016 and 2017 as a benchmark.
Read: For the telecoms, a deadly waiting game begins
In a press statement issued today, Telenor Pakistan said that the renewal of its licence was delayed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and "faces further delays due to unfair demands on pricing and rollout obligations". The company cautioned that legal and financial hurdles created by the authorities "may significantly distort the competitive landscape" of the telecommunication industry in Pakistan.
"Telenor Pakistan has been very keen towards timely renewal of its telecom licence and, in the past two years, tried its utmost towards a fair and transparent outcome," the statement said.
The company emphasised that it had made the offer "to safeguard the interests of its valued customers" and added that it would continue to "pursue its legal case to fully protect its rights available under law".
"The company remains hopeful of a fair outcome and looks forward to the government and PTA to fulfil its commitment to ensure fair competition and forward-looking policies and regulations," the statement concluded.
They are only interested in making windfall profits from the users of their services while denying a proper share to the government for renewal of license to them. Government will do well not to give in to their blackmail tactics and demand that they pay up as per the renewal fees demanded from them without any more delays or cancel their licenses forthwith.
Telenor is a Norwegian company sold to Bharti Airtel in India. They will try to make most money from Pakistan.