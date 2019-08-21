DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Telenor Pakistan offers to pay $224.6m for licence renewal

Javed HussainAugust 21, 2019

Email

Telenor says license renewal faces delay "due to unfair demands on pricing and rollout obligations". — AFP/File
Telenor says license renewal faces delay "due to unfair demands on pricing and rollout obligations". — AFP/File

Telecom giant Telenor Pakistan announced on Wednesday that it has offered to pay $224.6 million to the government "under protest" for licence renewal purposes.

The licences, which Telenor and Jazz had acquired in 2004 through an auction at a cost of $291m or approximately Rs17 billion then, expired over two months ago on May 25. The government had demanded a sum of $450m apiece by August 21 from both companies in order for them to renew their licences. The figure apparently has been calculated using the spectrum auctions that took place in 2016 and 2017 as a benchmark.

Read: For the telecoms, a deadly waiting game begins

In a press statement issued today, Telenor Pakistan said that the renewal of its licence was delayed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and "faces further delays due to unfair demands on pricing and rollout obligations". The company cautioned that legal and financial hurdles created by the authorities "may significantly distort the competitive landscape" of the telecommunication industry in Pakistan.

"Telenor Pakistan has been very keen towards timely renewal of its telecom licence and, in the past two years, tried its utmost towards a fair and transparent outcome," the statement said.

The company emphasised that it had made the offer "to safeguard the interests of its valued customers" and added that it would continue to "pursue its legal case to fully protect its rights available under law".

"The company remains hopeful of a fair outcome and looks forward to the government and PTA to fulfil its commitment to ensure fair competition and forward-looking policies and regulations," the statement concluded.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SHAHID SATTAR
Aug 21, 2019 07:36pm

They are only interested in making windfall profits from the users of their services while denying a proper share to the government for renewal of license to them. Government will do well not to give in to their blackmail tactics and demand that they pay up as per the renewal fees demanded from them without any more delays or cancel their licenses forthwith.

Recommend 0
Baba
Aug 21, 2019 07:46pm

Telenor is a Norwegian company sold to Bharti Airtel in India. They will try to make most money from Pakistan.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 21, 2019

Another term for the army chief

The extension of tenure given to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had been predicted by many observers.
Updated August 21, 2019

Trump’s efforts

Historically, the Americans have only woken up and rushed to the region when the two neighbours have been on the brink.
August 21, 2019

More than statistics

TODAY, the second International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, represents an...
Updated August 20, 2019

Economy, one year on

PTI government must realise that running the economy requires more than slogans and loud claims.
Updated August 20, 2019

IS in Afghanistan

BACK-TO-BACK acts of terrorism in Afghanistan once again highlight the treacherous road that lies ahead.
August 20, 2019

Mob mentality

“MEN, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover...