PCB's new constitution comes into effect after cabinet approval

Abu Bakar BilalUpdated August 21, 2019

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Ehsan Mani. — AFP/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced that its new constitution for 2019 has been approved and came into effect on August 19.

"The PCB received notification from the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination, confirming the cabinet division’s approval of the new PCB Constitution 2019," read a press release issued by the board.

The new constitution has split the office of the chairman and the chief executive. The managing director of the PCB has now been redesignated as the chief executive.

Under the new constitution, the existing board of governors of the PCB will continue for a period until, at least, four members of the BoG are notified from among a pool of seven members (three cricket associations and four independent members).

The new regulations will change the composition of the BoG to include three members who are presidents of the cricket associations (on a rotation basis), two members nominated by the patron, four independent members, including at least one female member, the chief executive of the PCB, and federal secretary of the Ministry of IPC as ex-officio (non-voting) member.

Under the system, 16 regional cricket associations will be replaced by six cricket associations: Balochistan Cricket Association, Central Punjab Cricket Association, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cricket Association, Northern Cricket Association, Sindh Cricket Association and Southern Punjab Cricket Association.

Similarly, district cricket associations will be replaced by city cricket associations.

Under the new constitution, both cricket associations and city cricket associations will be governed in accordance with their respective model constitutions, which will be approved by the BoG.

According to the PCB, cricket associations will share more responsibility and provide a forum for city cricket associations to pursue better and effective regulations and governance of cricket within their respective jurisdictions.

The general body, under the new constitution, will comprise 11 members including the PCB chairman, president of each cricket association, president of the Blind Cricket Council and president of the Deaf and Dumb Cricket Association, while the chief executive officer and the chief operating officer will be ex-officio members.

A clause 12(c) has also been added to the PCB constitution to strengthen governance structures. The addition requires the PCB to implement best corporate governance practices that promote an ethical culture in the board.

Additionally, nominations, human resource and remuneration, and risk management committees have been introduced through clause 12(h).

Comments (1)

Dr Saima Ahsan
Aug 21, 2019 08:05pm

Seems like the associations have been divided on a population/area basis ... I bet each will start squabbling over control within each split association. But then that is normal.

