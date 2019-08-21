DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 22, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Modi complains to Boris about occupied Kashmir protests outside India's London HC

ReutersUpdated August 21, 2019

Email

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his British counterpart Boris Johnson about protests over occupied Kashmir, that were held outside Indian High Commission in London. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister Narendra Modi Twitter
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his British counterpart Boris Johnson about protests over occupied Kashmir, that were held outside Indian High Commission in London. — Photo courtesy Prime Minister Narendra Modi Twitter

Correction: An earlier version of this article erroneously attributed the statement to the British Foreign Office, instead of The Ministry of External Affairs of India. The error is regretted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, about demonstrations over New Delhi's decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status, outside the Indian high commission in London, the Indian foreign ministry said.

Thousands of people, many waving Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, protested outside the high commission last week, on India's Independence Day, against Modi's withdrawal of occupied Kashmir's special status. Modi's supporters and members of his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that demonstrators had attacked Indian women and children with bottles and eggs and that British authorities had failed to thwart them.

Police in London had said that four people were arrested for affray, obstruction of police and possession of an offensive weapon.

Modi, in a telephone call with Johnson on Tuesday, said vested interests were pursuing their agenda through violent means.

"In this context, he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors," the ministry said.

Modi also told Johnson that terrorism was a problem for both India and Europe and that measures had to be taken to fight it, according to the Indian foreign ministry's statement.

“He [Modi] stressed the importance of effective steps to ward off the threats posed by radicalisation, violence and intolerance, particularly in the context of the expanding footprint of terrorist organisations such as ISIS,” the ministry said, referring to the militant Islamic State group.

Modi's revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status in the Indian constitution means people there will lose exclusive rights to property, government jobs and college placements and open them up to Indians.

The change has sparked fury in Pakistan and Islamabad has sought the support of the United States, Britain and other powers to pressure India over the occupied territory.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (24)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Asim
Aug 21, 2019 01:38pm

Indian government should face the reality.

Recommend 0
Syed Ali Sharjeel
Aug 21, 2019 01:49pm

Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of Independence and in many ways government of UK was responsible for it. It is therefore the responsibility of UK to intervene and resolve the issue.

Recommend 0
Babu
Aug 21, 2019 01:56pm

The unruly mobs of Pakistani were in contrast to peaceful Indian crowd. These things are exposing Pakistan to the world.

Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Aug 21, 2019 01:57pm

Demonstrations are allowed in democracy unlike in Kashmir.

Recommend 0
Shehbaz
Aug 21, 2019 02:06pm

Modi is right. Every Nation have right to save their citizens outside the country.

Recommend 0
Gordon D. Walker
Aug 21, 2019 02:09pm

Modi demonstrates his leadership abilities. Boris demonstrates his...

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Recommend 0
Umer
Aug 21, 2019 02:11pm

Funny that modi talking about radicalisation, when he himself is taking the India to the next level of radicalisation.

Recommend 0
Np
Aug 21, 2019 02:16pm

Nobody will lose any rights. Every citizen will have the same rights. Jai Hind.

Recommend 0
jamshed zafar
Aug 21, 2019 02:22pm

Stop the violence in Occupied Kashmir

Recommend 0
Kathir
Aug 21, 2019 02:24pm

Question here is who called whom ?

Recommend 0
haider shaikh
Aug 21, 2019 02:25pm

It was freedom of speech and freedom of movement....

Recommend 0
waseem
Aug 21, 2019 02:35pm

It UK, not Gujarat.

Recommend 0
Goyethe
Aug 21, 2019 02:49pm

the whole world agreed that this is Bilateral Issue and should be resolve as per UN recommendation. also any unilateral step taken by India is unconstitutional and should be remove.

Recommend 0
Hedonist
Aug 21, 2019 02:50pm

The world listens to Modi

Recommend 0
topbrass
Aug 21, 2019 02:52pm

@jamshed zafar, Stop the violence in Occupied Kashmir"

Which part

Recommend 0
rajeev
Aug 21, 2019 03:05pm

Violence has stopped.

Recommend 0
Santanu Chattopadhyay
Aug 21, 2019 03:38pm

@Umer, People, who live in glass houses, ought not to throw stones.

Recommend 0
Khan
Aug 21, 2019 03:40pm

Everyone has a right to peaceful protests and demonstration. Mr. Modi should understand this is UK not India.

Recommend 0
LOOK
Aug 21, 2019 03:51pm

Only Pakistan has the right to complain

Recommend 0
Jaleel
Aug 21, 2019 04:20pm

This reflects pakistanis across the globe

Recommend 0
Ayesha khan
Aug 21, 2019 04:28pm

@Np, Kashmir Zindabad

Recommend 0
Kamal
Aug 21, 2019 05:09pm

@haider shaikh, State of denial precedes true fact.

Recommend 0
Drishti
Aug 21, 2019 05:49pm

@haider shaikh, Violence is not part of any right.

Recommend 0
tony johnson
Aug 21, 2019 10:04pm

what are you trying to say....

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 21, 2019

Another term for the army chief

The extension of tenure given to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had been predicted by many observers.
Updated August 21, 2019

Trump’s efforts

Historically, the Americans have only woken up and rushed to the region when the two neighbours have been on the brink.
August 21, 2019

More than statistics

TODAY, the second International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, represents an...
Updated August 20, 2019

Economy, one year on

PTI government must realise that running the economy requires more than slogans and loud claims.
Updated August 20, 2019

IS in Afghanistan

BACK-TO-BACK acts of terrorism in Afghanistan once again highlight the treacherous road that lies ahead.
August 20, 2019

Mob mentality

“MEN, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover...