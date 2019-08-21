DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Two killed in gunbattle in occupied Kashmir: police

AFP | Dawn.comAugust 21, 2019

Email

In this file photo taken on August 19, the clock tower at deserted Lal Chowk is pictured during a security lockdown in Srinagar, occupied Kashmir. — AFP
In this file photo taken on August 19, the clock tower at deserted Lal Chowk is pictured during a security lockdown in Srinagar, occupied Kashmir. — AFP

A Kashmiri fighter and a police officer were killed in a gunbattle in occupied Kashmir, Indian police said on Wednesday, as tensions simmered in the besieged territory.

The clash in north Kashmir's Baramulla district was the first to be reported by Indian authorities since New Delhi revoked occupied Kashmir's special status on August 5 and imposed a massive security lockdown on the restive region.

A tweet from Kashmir police said that the dead Kashmiri fighter was identified as a local man "affiliated" with Lashkar-i-Taiba.

Clashes are common between Indian security forces and Kashmiri fighters opposed to Indian rule, with tens of thousands of people killed in the past 30 years, most of them civilians, adding to public resentment towards New Delhi.

India deployed tens of thousands of troops ahead of its August 5 move in order to contain public anger, severely restricting movement of people and cutting landlines, mobile phones and the internet.

Read: Schools deserted in occupied Kashmir as parents fear more unrest

Some of the curbs have begun to be eased in recent days with few landlines operational again and schools re-opened, although next to no children attended.

Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 21, 2019

Another term for the army chief

The extension of tenure given to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had been predicted by many observers.
Updated August 21, 2019

Trump’s efforts

Historically, the Americans have only woken up and rushed to the region when the two neighbours have been on the brink.
August 21, 2019

More than statistics

TODAY, the second International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, represents an...
Updated August 20, 2019

Economy, one year on

PTI government must realise that running the economy requires more than slogans and loud claims.
Updated August 20, 2019

IS in Afghanistan

BACK-TO-BACK acts of terrorism in Afghanistan once again highlight the treacherous road that lies ahead.
August 20, 2019

Mob mentality

“MEN, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover...