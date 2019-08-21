DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | August 21, 2019

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Current account deficit contracts 73pc in July

Shahid IqbalUpdated August 21, 2019

Email

KARACHI: The current account deficit (CAD) shrank by a massive 73 per cent in the first month of this fiscal year, reported the State Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The CAD plunged by 72.81pc to $579 million in July, as compared to $2.13 billion in same period of 2018-19. This was in line with the downward trend witnessed throughout 2018-19 when the deficit stood lower by 31pc to $13.58bn, from $19.8bn in FY18 – recording a decrease of $6.3bn.

This must be a relief for the government which has been struggling to plug the deficit through borrowing from donor agencies, commercial banks and friendly countries. Primary contributor to the noticeable decline was the governmental measures aimed at curbing the imports.

On a monthly basis, the decrease in current account deficit, though still sizeable, fell short of the yearly figure as it dipped by 37pc from $921m in June this year. Financial experts believe if the country is able to bring down CAD to single digits in FY20, then the situation would be manageable for the government.

According to the July data, exports jumped 10pc to $2.233bn, as compared to $2.012bn whereas imports plunged to $4.08bn, from $5.497bn in same month last year. As a result, balance of trade in goods fell to $1.847bn, as against a deficit $3.485bn. The balance of trade in services, on the other hand, went down 8.5pc to $473m, from last year’s level of $517m.

The decrease in imports has been the primary driver of the lower CAD but the trade bodies have criticised measures to cut on imports, which, they say, would impede economic activity and thus hurt exports as well.

Export industry also depends on imports for manufacturing its products as they use around 33pc of imported constituents.

The heavy reduction in CAD would also help State Bank accumulate its dollar reserves which have failed to hit double digits despite continued inflows from friendly countries and donor agencies.

Bankers say the fall in CAD will help bring some stability to exchange rate and support for both import-reliant and domestically sufficient manufacturers.

Published in Dawn, August 21st, 2019

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
deva
Aug 21, 2019 09:23am

Excellent from Cad point of view but if this due to economic slowdown very fast then very bad

Recommend 0
Bilal
Aug 21, 2019 10:28am

Great Job by Imran Khan.

Recommend 0
Arfeen Khan
Aug 21, 2019 10:40am

Nation should focus on their work with honesty and develop patience .... good things will happens. The country is right direction.

Recommend 0
Supporter- PTI
Aug 21, 2019 10:40am

I am a PTI supporter but i must say that it is a complete doctored report. Our economy is going down and trade activity is shrinking and government babus and playing with numbers to misguide our government.

Recommend 0
Noah
Aug 21, 2019 10:43am

Pakistan’s economic activities are slowly but painfully moving in the right direction. Devaluation has worked well in limiting imports and in time the exports would also kick in . It’s the same model which was pursued by China , Vietnam , Thailand although Pakistan is little late in the game

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated August 21, 2019

Another term for the army chief

The extension of tenure given to army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had been predicted by many observers.
Updated August 21, 2019

Trump’s efforts

Historically, the Americans have only woken up and rushed to the region when the two neighbours have been on the brink.
August 21, 2019

More than statistics

TODAY, the second International Day of Remembrance of and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism, represents an...
Updated August 20, 2019

Economy, one year on

PTI government must realise that running the economy requires more than slogans and loud claims.
Updated August 20, 2019

IS in Afghanistan

BACK-TO-BACK acts of terrorism in Afghanistan once again highlight the treacherous road that lies ahead.
August 20, 2019

Mob mentality

“MEN, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover...